It’s understandable if you’re confused about who’s running for what office in which district for the May 17 primary. So were we – so we put together a simple guide for voters in Bladen, Columbus, Robeson and Scotland counties.

The N.C. Supreme Court told state lawmakers to redraw district maps for the General Assembly and Congress, saying the maps gave an unfair advantage to Republicans. Judges accepted new maps for the N.C. House and Senate, but a court drew the final version for the Congressional map.

Now, districts are set for a primary that will set the stage for the midterm election in November. Those results could have major implications in Washington, as Democrats try to maintain control of the House and Senate.

Locally, many voters will see a change in their representation in the General Assembly as a result of new district lines.

When Robeson County voters go to the polls on May 17, they will choose candidates for everything from county commission to the U.S. Senate, and help set the stage for the midterm elections next fall.

So which primary races are worth keeping an eye on? Here are some key points.

Two Democrats on the Robeson County Board of Commissioners face challengers in the primary – Faline Locklear and Lance Herndon.

Charles Graham, a Democrat who currently represents Robeson in the N.C. House of Representatives, is running for Congress. Two Democrats and two Republicans are vying for a chance to fight for the seat in November.

As a result of redistricting, Charlotte Republican Dan Bishop will no longer represent Robeson County in the U.S. House of Representatives. Rep. David Rouzer, a Wilmington Republican, is running for the District 7 seat, and he faces one primary challenger. Four Democrats are also vying for a chance to fight for the seat in November.

No one filed to run against Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, a Democrat, so he will serve another term in office. The same goes for Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott, also a Democrat.

May 17 serves as a general election for the Robeson County school board, so the winning candidates will serve on the board. Two school board members are trying to fend off challengers to keep their seats – Brenda S. Fairley-Ferebee and Linda Emanuel.

Statewide, a very crowded field of candidates is running for the U.S. Senate, including former N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory and U.S. House member Ted Budd, both Republicans, and Democrat Cheri Beasley, former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court. Incumbent Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican, is not seeking re-election.

Voters in Lumberton and St. Pauls will elect members to their town boards on May 17. Those elections were supposed to take place last year, but the date was changed due to redistricting.

Robeson County has about 70,400 registered voters, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.

In primary elections, voters must fill out a ballot associated with their registered political party. Unaffiliated voters can choose which party’s ballot to fill out.

Robeson has about 36,500 registered Democrats, 12,300 registered Republicans and 21,300 unaffiliated voters, data shows.

The following candidates will appear on the primary ballot:

Robeson County Board of Commissioners (District 04)

Democrats:

– Faline Locklear, Maxton (incumbent)

– Sandy (Billy) Bowen, Red Springs

Republicans

No primary

Robeson County Board of Commissioners (District 08)

Democrats:

– Lance Herndon, Parkton (incumbent)

– Curtis Mabe Sr., Parton

Republicans

No primary

Robeson County Clerk of Superior Court

Democrats:

– Jamaica Campbell, Lumberton

– Shelena Smith, Pembroke

Republicans

No primary

Robeson County Board of Education (District 02)

– Brenda S. Fairley-Ferebee, Maxton (incumbent)

– Melissa Ocean, Rowland

Robeson County Board of Education (District 03)

– Peggy Wilkins Chavis, Lumberton

– Linda Emanuel, Lumberton (incumbent)

Robeson County Board of Education (District 06)

– Mike Smith, Red Springs (incumbent)

Robeson County Board of Education (District 08)

– Tre’ Britt, Lumberton

U.S. House (District 7)

Democrats:

– Charles E. Evans, Fayetteville

– Charles Graham, Lumberton

– Yushonda Midgette, Winnabow

– Steve Miller, Wilmington

Republicans:

– David Rouzer, Wilmington (incumbent)

– Max Southworth-Beckwith, Currie

N.C. House (District 47)

Democrats:

– Aminah Ghaffar, Lumberton

– Charles Townsend, Fairmont

Republicans:

– Jarrod Lowery, Pembroke

– Mickey Biggs, Pembroke

U.S. Senate

Democrats:

– James L. Carr, Jr., Harrisburg

– Robert Colon, Wallace

– Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond, Raleigh

– Constance (Lov) Johnson, Charlotte

– Tobias LaGrone, Greensboro

– B. K. Maginnis, Charlotte

– Rett Newton, Beaufort

– Marcus W. Williams, Lumberton

– Greg Antoine, Fayetteville

– Cheri Beasley, Raleigh

– Chrelle Booker, Tryon

Republicans:

– Marjorie K. Eastman, Cary

– David Flaherty, Cameron

– Benjamin E. Griffiths,

– Kenneth Harper, Jr., Archdale

– Pat McCrory, Charlotte

– Charles Kenneth Moss, Randleman

– Lichia Sibhatu, Raleigh

– Debora Tshiovo, Moravian Falls

– Mark Walker, Summerfield

– Jen Banwart, Fuquay-Varina

– Ms. Lee A. Brian, Clayton

– Leonard L. Bryant, Fayetteville

– Ted Budd, Advance

– Drew Bulecza, Lincolnton

N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice (Seat 05)

Republicans:

– Victoria E. Prince, Greensboro

– April C. Wood, Lexington

Trey Allen, Hillsborough

Democratis:

– No primary

N.C. Court of Appeals (Seat 09)

Republicans:

– Beth Freshwater Smith, Wilson

– Donna Stroud, Garner

Democrats:

– No primary

N.C. Court of Appeals (Seat 11)

Republicans:

– Michael J. Stading, Charlotte

– Charlton L. Allen, Mooresville

Lumberton City Council (District 02)

– Melissa Robinson (incumbent)

Lumberton City Council (District 03)

– John Carroll (incumbent)

Lumberton City Council (District 05)

– John Cantey (incumbent)

– Rhandi Cooper

– Darryl Genus

Lumberton City Council (District 08)

– Owen Thomas (incumbent)

St. Pauls Board of Commissioners (District 01)

– John E. Gudauskas, Jr. (incumbent)

St. Pauls Board of Commissioners (District 02)

– Annie Stephens (incumbent)

St. Pauls Board of Commissioners (District 03)

– Mamie Regans Anderson

– Joseph Weindel

St. Pauls Board of Commissioners (District 04)

– Donna Powers Patterson (incumbent)

