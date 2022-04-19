LUMBERTON — The number of COVID-19 cases went up slightly for the second straight week in Robeson County, even as the local case count remains at its lowest point over a three-week period since the pandemic began.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 44 new COVID-19 cases from April 12-18, up marginally from the 40 cases reported from April 5-11.

While the number of cases has risen slightly in consecutive weeks, the 44-case total is still less than the 49 cases reported three weeks ago, from March 22-28, and still represents an 89% drop from two months ago and a 98.7% drop from three months ago.

The county’s total number of pandemic cases is reported by the Health Department at 43,034; last week’s figure of 43,036 contained 46 duplicate cases, discovered as the department continues to eliminate duplicate cases and add any missed cases from over the course of the pandemic, county Health Department Director Bill Smith said.

No virus-related deaths were reported in Robeson County for the fourth straight week; the county’s pandemic death toll is 524.

“(The U.S. Centers for Disease Control) produces two national maps,” Smith said. “The community-level map, which has Robeson and most of the state in the ‘green’ category for low risk is based on hospital admissions, ICU use and wastewater system changes. The other map is the community transmission map which is based on the 7-day change in percent of cases and it has Robeson and most of the state as ‘yellow’ for moderate. Taking the two into consideration yields the conclusion that things are somewhat worse then they were.”

Omicron BA.2 now represents 60% of the cases in North Carolina, Smith said.

“To date, only 17% of our population has received a booster which places some populations in a very vulnerable position,” Smith said. “The third leading cause of death for March was COVID, behind cancer and heart (disease). Remember, March was after the surge, so this really reflects that deaths due to COVID continue to be problematic.”

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ weekly update, released last Wednesday, there have been 61,350 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County, accounting for 47% of the population, and 55,571 second doses, or 43%; 22,118 booster doses have been administered in the county.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported one active case among its student body on campus and one among faculty and staff as of late Monday; one student-body case was the only new case reported among the campus community over the previous seven days.

In the spring semester there have been 195 student-body cases, 132 among faculty and staff and 20 among subcontractors.