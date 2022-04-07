RHCC launches new mobile health care unit to educate the public, serve region’s underserved rural communities

PEMBROKE – Robeson Health Care Corporation has launched a new mobile health care unit to address health disparities in rural areas.

Corporate officials dub the new RHCC mobile unit “Eagle One,” paying tribute to the corporation’s logo.

Jennifer McLamb is chief operations officer for Robeson Health Care. She said the new unit fits perfectly with the corporation’s mission to serve the underserved.

“We’re very pleased with it,” McLamb said. “It’s a new venture for us. We’re very excited about the new unit. Were able to go places brick and mortar can’t go. We have a heart for community service. We want to go to communities like Orrum, Long Branch, Wakulla and Lumber Bridge.”

McLamb said the state-of-the-art mobile health care unit has two fully functioning exam rooms for all services. There is running water for the nursing stations, in-house labs, restrooms as well as a counseling room for privacy.

The bus houses spaces for nurses, lab work, primary health and behavioral health under one mobile roof.

“We have the ability to serve anyone through virtual interpretation in any language, including sign language, in video or audio,” McLamb said. “The full-service unit features a wheelchair lift to deliver disabled patients into the exam room. It was built for privacy in three different zones.”

McLamb said the privacy rooms are shut off from the rest of the bus. She said many of the older mobile health care units were built with an open concept.

“This one was built with rooms and doors for privacy,” McLamb said.

The company delivered the mobile unit at the end of October. They gave RHCC employees day-to-day operations instructions.

“This unit is our very own hot spot,” she said.

McLamb said “Eagle One” features its own Internet service and the self-sufficient vehicle will be used as a vaccine clinic. In addition to its Internet capability, the vehicle will also provide power for the corporation during mobile events.

Robeson Health Care has hosted dozens of on-site visits during the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years, vaccinating hundreds of workers and school employees along the way. The new unit will make that job much easier with its various capabilities that make it basically a health care site on wheels.

“There is no limit to what we can do or where we can go with this unit,” McLamb said. “This is about serving you in your community.”

Corporation workers will set the bus up in various communities around the counties on a regular basis, she said. Robeson Health Care also has an agreement with the Public Schools of Robeson County to set up at schools countywide.

“We have a vision of taking young people into the unit and getting them interested in healthcare,” McLamb said. “We want to get them connected to health care, get them interested and make healthier counties.”

And, the visits to the schools will also be an opportunity to serve the communities as well.

“When we set up at Oxendine Elementary, people in the community who can’t drive to Maxton or Red Springs can drive to the mobile unit. We will set a schedule so they will know when we’ll be in the various rural communities where they don’t have brick and mortar clinics,” she said.

McLamb said the corporation’s goal is to meet the rural community’s preventative and acute health care needs. She said the mobile unit now allows them to be seen where they live.

“Those suffering from the flu or sinus infections can set up follow up appointments on the mobile unit,” McLamb said.

The unit will feature an LPN as the medical provider as well as a driver who will also serve as the receptionist. There will also be health care providers to help with behavioral health needs.

McLamb said the innovative healthcare initiative allows the corporation to help school children in rural areas to catch up with vaccines. It will especially be helpful for the little ones just starting school.

“We can have Kindergarten visits and set up in the summer months to get them updated on their shots and for their school physicals,” McLamb said. “Every year we can have them up to date on their shots. We can help the school nurses. We’re so excited with the endless potential of this unit.”

For more information on Robeson Health Care Corporation’s mobile unit, call (910) 521-2900 or visit www.rhcchealth.org on the web.