LUMBERTON — After COVID-19 numbers in Robeson County have steadily improved over the last two months, a new positive milestone was reached over the last week — no virus-related deaths were reported by the Robeson County Health Department in the seven-day period from March 22 through Monday.

This is the first seven-day period with no virus-related deaths in Robeson County since mid-July of 2021.

Two virus-related deaths were reported from March 15-21; seven or more were reported in each seven-day period except one from late-January to early-March.

There have been 523 total virus-related deaths in Robeson County.

There were 49 new virus cases reported in the county from March 22 through Monday, down from 55 from March 15-21. There have been 42,933 total cases in Robeson County during the pandemic.

The county’s testing positivity rate over the last seven days is 1.52%.

“Admissions to the hospital remain very low,” county Health Department Director Bill Smith said. “Wastewater test results in Scotland County reveal no increase in virus contamination. There was a slight increase in recorded testing as almost 1,600 tests were provided. Due to the surge of home testing, reported positive results and testing numbers have been greatly suppressed. The county remains green for low transmissibility (on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s virus transmission map).”

While virus statistics are the best they’ve been in months, a new variant has become increasingly common in the northeast U.S., Smith said, known as the omicron BA2 variant, or nicknamed “stealth omicron” or “deltacron” due to shared characteristics with the omicron and delta variants.

“About one-third of the cases are now this variant in the most-impacted area,” Smith said. “It has a reproduction rate of 12, which means 12 other people will become infected from the source, which makes it as transmissible as the leader in transmissibility, measles. This variant has not proven to be any more severe than Omicron, but some treatments on the market have proven to be ineffective against it.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet next week about whether to make an additional booster vaccination for individuals over age 50. While this would be a notable development in the pandemic, Smith isn’t sure how much impact it would have in Robeson County.

“As Robeson County has had only 27% of its vaccinated population receive a vaccination above the primary series (two shots of Pfizer/Moderna or one shot of Johnson) , the uptake on a recommendation will be sporadic at best,” Smith said. “If you are planning on travelling this summer and it includes crowds, the booster might be a good option to help protect you.”

There have been 61,203 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County, or 47% of the population, and 55,398 second doses, or 42%; 21,602 booster doses have been administered in the county.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported two active cases among its student body on campus and one among faculty and staff as of late Monday. Each of these cases are new cases reported since March 21, when there were no active case among the UNCP campus community.

There have been 192 total student-body cases in the spring semester, 131 among faculty and staff and 19 among subcontractors.

Statewide, NCDHHS reported 7,029 new virus cases between March 23 and Tuesday, down from the 7.809 cases reported from March 16-22; there have been 2,627,220 total cases in North Carolina over the duration of the pandemic.

There were 103 virus-related deaths reported in the state from March 23 to Tuesday, down from 125 deaths from March 16-22. There have been 23,194 total virus-related deaths in North Carolina.

There were 501 virus-related hospitalizations reported in the state Tuesday, down from 616 on March 15.

There have been 6,381,372 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered statewide, or 66% of the state’s population; 5,971,483 second doses have been administered, or 62%. There have been 3,248,109 booster doses administered in the state, which is 50% of the vaccinated population.