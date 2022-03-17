PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina approved Thursday an amendment to the tribe’s annual 2021-22 budget ordinance making room for a $1.2 million donation from an anonymous donor.

The donation is to be used over the course of three years, according to Pam Hunt, the chair of the Finance Committee. A total of $488,093.09 was approved for the current year’s budget.

“That person specified it has to go towards youth services … This is to enhance the culture and learning of our children,” Hunt said.

About $64,000 of the funds will be used for salaries, $10,000 for services, $40,000 for information technology, $8,000 for outreach, $94,000 for travel and professional development, $162,000 to buy vehicles and $20,000 for operational fees.

Government Operations in the amount of $88,093.09 that was not expended from the previous 2020-21 fiscal year’s budget is also included in the budget amendment. The funds will be divided between the general supplies, government operations and federal recognition line items.

In other money business, the council approved amending the Native American Agriculture Fund budget in the amount of $23,616 to reflect year two of the the three grant.

Other business

Council members approved a resolution of support for a research project for a sensory control digital game based approach to improve selfcare behaviors among American Indian adults with hypertension.

The council stipulated in the resolution that the results shall be shared with members of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

Also Thursday, the Lumbee Council tabled an ordinance that would allow quarterly financial reports be delivered in an electronic digital format to Tribal Council members with hard copies being made available via requested.

The matter was tabled so the tribe’s lawyer could make modifications that would ensure the safe delivery of the tribe’s financial records.

“We have had instance where people have actually hacked into out records, got the account numbers off and tried to make their mortgage payments, their light bills, ect. It’s a matter of safety and protection,” Hunt said.

Council members voted to allow the lettering “In God We Trust” be place within the Lumbee Tribal Administrative building.

“Tribal members both inside and outside the tribal territory have shown strong historic ties to the Christian faith,” said Corbin Eddings, chair of the Constitution and Ordinance Committee, read from the ordinance approved.

In other business, the council approved changes to the Standing Rules of Order and Regulations Governing the Duties of the Tribal Officers and Decorum of Council Meetings. The only update made was defining what is considered excused absents of a council or committee member.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.