Invitation follows recent meeting outburst

LUMBERTON — Some Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education members say the public is welcome to comment at meetings in spite of a recent outburst by a board member during the March 8 meeting.

“We welcome public comments,” said Mike Smith, chairman of the PSRC School Board. “We’re not trying to discourage anybody from coming and talking.”

Heated argument

His words follow the recent meeting’s proceedings that included Board Member Dwayne Smith’s response to comments from Doug McBroom during the public comments session of the meeting. The meeting, which was live streamed via video for public viewing, reached more than 21,000 views.

During the public comments session, which takes place near the end of meetings, McBroom spoke of the board violating its policies and referred to an action by the board to vote on an informational item regarding a policy amendment. The board voted to set aside policy to vote on a policy, which was placed under informational items. School Board Attorney Grady Hunt interrupted McBroom during his comments.

“McBroom, what you need to do is you need to read the policy because clearly this board with a super majority has the right to set aside their own policy. It’s their policy, not yours. Just understand and read the policy before you be critical,” Hunt said.

After McBroom finished his comments, Dwayne Smith told board members he had a question.

“It would be nice if you would come here and try to help instead of smearing all the time,” Dwayne Smith said.

“But every time you come here it’s in somebody’s face and I’m tired of it. If you got a problem with me I’ll be outside when this is over with. OK? But, but I’m tired of your slandering comments,” he said.

He and McBroom then engaged in a heated discussion in which Dwayne Smith told him to “sit down and shut up.” The board member also called McBroom an “idiot” during the encounter and told him “to get a job” as McBroom was prompted to leave the meeting.

Board member Randy Lawson stood from his chair and walked over to Dwayne Smith before asking McBroom to leave. An officer entered the room at that time as shouting ensued. McBroom then left the room.

Smith later apologized to people present at the meeting for his actions.

Board member reactions

The argument garnered mixed reactions from School Board members.

“I think it got a little out of hand,” said Mike Smith, chairman of the School Board.

The chairman called Dwayne’s name at least twice during the discussion.

Mike Smith said it is part of his responsibility as chairman to direct the meetings.

“It’s to do the best I can,” he said.

“Our intentions are to follow policies and procedures,” the chairman added.

School Board Member Henry Brewer understood the emotion behind Dwayne Smith’s actions, and felt that emotion as well. But, he said he wouldn’t have taken it that far.

Brewer said McBroom sends emails to board members regularly.

“We get tired of telling him the same thing all the time and it not going anywhere,” he told The Robesonian.

Brewer said the school system could do a better job at communication as a whole.

“I’ve expressed that many, many times,” Brewer said.

“Our board is open and we want to hear the public, we really do,” he added.

“Dwayne apologized for his behavior at the meeting and it’s over,” said School Board Vice-Chair Brenda Fairley-Ferebee. “Now we must continue to head in the upbeat direction as we have the past 16 months.”

Board member Craig Lowry did not wish to comment.

One School Board member wrote a letter to the editor that appeared in this past weekend’s edition of The Robesonian voicing his concern about the incident.

“It is my opinion that the first individual to offer a public comment was met with hostility by a fellow board member after concluding his remarks. The aggression displayed was inappropriate and unacceptable,” Terry Locklear wrote.

Dwayne Smith and Grady Hunt could not be reached for comment.

McBroom

McBroom told The Robesonian that he had not received an apology from Dwayne since the incident. A reporter was added to an email McBroom sent to Mike Smith, Dwayne Smith and Grady Hunt requesting an apology.

“The actions of Grady Hunt and Dwayne Smith were against policy and wildly unprofessional. I have tried to contact them as well as Mike Smith, but no one has responded,” McBroom said.

He told The Robesonian he wanted an apology from the three men.

Terry Locklear did apologize to McBroom for the incident, which McBroom said he appreciated.

McBroom said taking criticism is part of the job.

He said the chairman should have maintained more order in the meeting. McBroom also told The Robesonian it is his opinion that all three men should resign.

“How can they expect teachers and students to follow the policies of the board and schools when they won’t do it themselves?” he said in a statement.

Conduct and comments policies

There are school policies in place concerning conduct that prohibit bullying and harassing behavior.

“The board is committed to providing a safe, inviting and civil educational environment for all students, employees and other members of the school community. The board expects all students, employees, volunteers and visitors to behave in a manner consistent with that goal,” according to PSRC Policy Code 4329/711 titled Bullying and Harassing Behavior Prohibited.

The policy is an expression of what the board “thinks about bullying behavior,” said Amanda Martin, General Counsel at the N.C. Press Association.

“Why would we think that that it’s inappropriate for bullying to be in school but it’s OK in a School Board meeting?” she said.

A policy also is in place concerning public comments at the meetings.

“The board chairperson will not permit any individual to use abusive language or make personal attacks. Each speaker is expected to present comments in a respectful manner. The board vests its chairperson or presiding officer with the authority to terminate the remarks of any individual who does not adhere to established guidelines … Board members will not respond to individuals who address the board except to request clarification of points made by the presenter,” Policy 2310 titled “Public Participation at Board Meetings” reads.

The PSRC school district declined to comment on the matter concerning Policy 2310.

Actions to address conduct

Blair Rhoades, communication director for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, said Monday that she was not aware of complaints to DPI on the matter. However, she said someone at DPI may have been contacted without her knowledge.

“Because DPI has no jurisdiction and cannot take action as this is a local matter, the agency is sometimes last to know,” she said.

Rhoades said the board could vote to censure a member for such action, which is “essentially an expression of disapproval on the conduct of a member.”

However, removing someone from the office would take more than that action, she said.

“If the people will watch these sorts of exchanges then the people can take some action when it’s election time,” Martin said.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]