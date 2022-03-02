LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s fire marshal has lifted the countywide burn ban.

The burn ban was put in place Friday at 5 p.m., according to Stephanie Chavis, county fire marshal and director of Emergency Management.

“The burn ban for Lumberton and Robeson County was lifted at noon today,” according to information released Wednesday by the City of Lumberton’s 911 Emergency Services.

However, conditions remained dry in the county, according to Lumberton’s 911 Emergency Services statement.

“Outside fires may be hard to contain in windy conditions,” the statement reads in part.

“We’ve had some rain therefore I felt it was safe to lift the ban,” Chavis said in a statement.

The ban was “implemented due to the numerous brush and wildfires,” according to a Friday statement released by Robeson County Administration/Government.

There was “heavy demand” placed on local fire departments, 911 Communications, and the N.C. Forest Service at that time, which also impacted the decision, Chavis told The Robesonian.

Property was lost “due to carelessness,” Chavis said.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]