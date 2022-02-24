LUMBERTON — A 42-year-old man is facing multiple charges related to a 2013 robbery of a St. Pauls McDonald’s restaurant.

Allen Dennis Keck faces charges of kidnapping, robbery with firearm or other weapon, and larceny, according to information from the Robeson County Detention Center. He was placed under a $500,000 bond.

Keck served time in a South Carolina prison before being extradited to Robeson County, according to St. Pauls police.

He was placed in Robeson County jail on Tuesday, and will appear in court on March 9.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, he was sentenced to 10 years in connection with a 2013 armed robbery in Florence, South Carolina and three years for a robbery in Dillon, South Carolina.

St. Pauls police Capt. Michael Seago said Keck’s arrest was the last component needed to close the case.

