RED SPRINGS — Three schools in the Public Schools of Robeson County system operated on a remote learning schedule Thursday, following a water outage Wednesday caused by water line breaks.

Red Springs residents were without water for more than 13 hours Wednesday following three water line breaks about 8:30 a.m. on N.C. 71, according to Town Manager David Ashburn. All water flow was restored about 10 p.m.

“Peterson Elementary School, Red Springs Middle School and Red Springs High School are operating on remote learning schedules today in response to the water line repairs in Red Springs,” said Gordon Burnette, chief communications officer for the PSRC school district.

“The water lines were not completed in time for the lines to be flushed,” he said.

Red Springs Middle School students were allowed to go home early Wednesday.

“Parents were notified about the situation and given the option to pick up their students if they wanted to do so. Breakfast and lunch were served to all students at school. We have been told that the issue will be resolved by this afternoon,” he told The Robesonian in a statement.

Ashburn said crews worked nonstop Wednesday to repair water lines.

Mayor Edward Henderson thanked residents for their patience.

“Thank you for being patient and allowing us to do what we needed to do to get this problem corrected,” Henderson said.

Ashburn said the town has applied for $50 million in grants from the state and federal levels to address the town’s streetscape, and water, sewer and electrical systems.

Work has been underway for at least four months to complete an inventory and assessment of the town’s water system, which will help it map out lines and be better prepared in the future, the town manager said.

The town needs $30 million for water and sewer system upgrades during the next 25 years, Ashburn said.

He said the town has been successful in obtaining Community Development Block Grant Program grants, but those funds are to be used in low-income areas.

