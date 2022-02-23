RED SPRINGS — The town did not have access to water Wednesday afternoon because of three breaks in water lines, according to the Red Springs town manager.

“The town is without water at this time,” Red Springs Town Manager David Ashburn told The Robesonian just after 4:30 p.m.

The water line at N.C. 71 experienced breaks about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, he said. Since then, residents were without water.

Ashburn said crews planned to repair pipes Wednesday afternoon and restore water access to 95% of the town. He also said work would continue later into the day to restore water flow to the Mill Village area.

The town manager said robocalls went out Wednesday to keep residents informed.

“We have three tied into the same group,” he said of the pipes.

Two breaks were at two joints in the water system’s pipes, Ashburn said. The breaks occurred in 6-inch, 8-inch and 12-inch pipes.

The town has been working to repair the 6-inch pipe break for about a week, he said. The town hired a company to insert a valve in the system to stop water flow.

Red Springs Middle School students were allowed to go home early Wednesday, according to Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s chief communications officer.

“Parents were notified about the situation and given the option to pick up their students if they wanted to do so. Breakfast and lunch were served to all students at school. We have been told that the issue will be resolved by this afternoon,” he told The Robesonian in a statement.

Ashburn said the town has been working for at least four months to complete an inventory and assessment of its water system, which will help it map out lines and be better prepared in the future.

For more information or to sign up for robocalls, contact Red Springs Town Hall at 910-843-5241.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]