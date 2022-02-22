School Board meetings reopen to the public in March

LUMBERTON — Masks will be optional starting Monday in schools within the Public Schools of Robeson County after a decision made Tuesday by the PSRC Board of Education during a special-called meeting.

In a 10-1 vote, School Board members voted Tuesday to make masks optional in school buildings for students and staff members following a recommendation by PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson. Masks must be worn in school buses.

School Board member Brenda Fairley-Ferebee cast the lone vote in opposition. Ferebee spoke of Senate Bill 173 that seeks to make masks optional for students at the discretion of their parents. She said the legislation affected the board’s decision.

The legislation was passed by the N.C. House and Senate and sent to Gov. Roy Cooper for his signature on Feb. 17. Cooper had not yet signed the bill, as of Tuesday evening.

However, the governor and Kody H. Kinsley, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, had recommended that school boards lift mask mandates by March 7 during a Feb. 17 briefing.

Parents will be given forms which will allow students to opt out of wearing masks in the building with parental permission. Parents also will have the option to allow students to keep desk shields in place. Otherwise, desk shields will be removed.

School cafeterias may open Monday as staffing allows at each school, as part of the decision. Additionally, school visitation guidelines will return to normal operations which were in place before the pandemic.

“Visitors in school buildings and cafeteria operations will be left up to the discretion of principals within the district,” said Gordon Burnette, chief communications officer for the school district.

Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services, also said updates have been made to the StrongSchools NC Public Health Toolkit by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services which state people who are exposed to the COVID-19 virus must wear a mask for 10 days. However, isolation measures for people who have been exposed are optional.

Student athletes and coaches no longer must wear masks at sporting events, he added.

Locklear said that the Robeson County Health Department could step in and put restrictions in place in the future if health concerns involving COVID-19 rise.

Public Meetings

School Board Chair Mike Smith also said during the meeting that members of the public may return to the March meeting.

The statement came after inquiry from School Board Member John Simmons.

Simmons spoke of changes to masking requirements and said it would only be fair to open meetings again for public attendance.

“Are we gonna open our meetings back up for the public to come back in?” he asked.

Smith said he was “willing to open it back up.”

The School Board had shuttered meetings to public attendance for more than a year after going virtual in May 2020.

“I’m glad to see we’re gonna bring the public into the next meeting in March,” said Craig Lowry, a School Board member.

Robeson County Career and Technical Education Center

In other matters, School Board members approved the grant application and design of the future CTE center, which is a $59.9 million project.

The application for the $35 million needs based grant was approved unanimously by board members. If the needs-based grant is awarded, the district will have $55 million towards the effort.

The application for the needs-based grant was to be turned in to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction by March 15, according to Burnette.

The first phase of the project includes a planetarium inside a two-story building, which has several spaces for vocational training in areas like automotive technology. The second phase includes additions of space to expand the building, according to Robbie Ferris, of SfL+a Architects in Raleigh.

The second phase will take place next year, as the school district applies for a $50 million needs-based grant to fund the expansion project, Ferris said.

He also told the School Board he would not recommend pursuing New Markets Tax Credits in the project because it might “delay the project.”

In 2020, the school district received a $15 million grant from the state’s Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund to construct a career and technology center. The grant requires a local match of $2.5 million.

The school district also received $5 million from the North Carolina state budget approved in 2021 to fund the construction of a new planetarium, which will now be included in the career center building.

PSRC Chief Finance Officer Erica Setzer told board members Tuesday that the scope of work for the planetarium grant funding was submitted, but requires updates. Setzer said staff members will work to update it and resubmit it.

“The next phase after that will be the contract that Dr. Williamson will sign and then we should have funding within seven to 10 days after that,” she said.

School Board members also approved allowing Setzer to place the local grant match funding and the $5 million planetarium grant funding into a bank account once it is received, so funding can grow with interest. Setzer said research would be done before the money is placed into an account, so the school district can get the best interest rates.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]