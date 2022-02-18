Gabe Eszterhas named vice chancellor for Finance and Administration

PEMBROKE — Gabe Eszterhas, CPA, a senior-level finance and accounting executive with 20 years of higher education experience and a proven track of success in central offices and academic divisions, has been named vice chancellor for Finance and Administration at The University of North Carolina of Pembroke.

Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings made the announcement on Friday after the unanimous vote by the board of trustees supporting the recommendation by Cummings and a search committee led by Dick Christy, director of Athletics.

Eszterhas has spent the majority of his career in higher education, most recently at Florida Atlantic University, where he serves as senior associate dean for Finance for the College of Medicine. He was responsible for a $70 million budget and oversight of all finance processes and management of all clinical service contracts, information technology and the Clinical Skills Simulation Center. During his tenure, medical student tuition revenue increased by 22% over three years without increasing the tuition rate.

Prior to FAU, he served as associate vice president and controller at the University of Miami which boasted annual revenues of $3 billion and 15,700 employees.

“I look forward to Gabe joining us at UNC Pembroke,” Cummings said. “He’s well accomplished, bringing a wide breadth of experience to lead a very complex Division of Finance and Administration.

“During his campus visit, he was engaging with our campus community, proving to be a fit with not only our university but this county and this region. He has a track record of proven success at various levels of higher education. As our university continues to grow and as we advance our service to southeastern North Carolina, his experience, integrity, self-confidence and demeanor will be crucial to UNCP’s future success”

Set to begin his new role on May 16, Eszterhas said he is looking forward to joining UNC Pembroke’s administration and supporting the university’s mission and the vision of the chancellor and leadership team.

“I’m extremely honored and excited for this opportunity,” Eszterhas said. “UNCP has made some great strides. They have phenomenal faculty, administrators, staff and amazing students. I’m looking forward to working with everyone to keep the momentum moving forward.

“UNCP is very unique. It not only serves as an institution of higher education, but it is very intertwined in the community. It is an engine of economic development and a real partner in the development of the local community. There is a deep connection with the community and the Lumbee Tribe as well,” he added.

His previous professional experiences also include stints at the University of Miami’s School of Medicine, where he served as budget director and as vice president for Administration and Finance at Baruch College in New York.

Eszterhas earned a history degree from the City College of New York, a Master of Arts in history from Columbia University, a Master of Business Administration in finance, with honors, from New York University and a Master of Arts in accounting from Florida Atlantic University.

He began his professional life as an active-duty infantry officer. A veteran of Operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom, he finished his service as a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve.

Eszterhas, a native of New York, is married to Kathryn Batt, a former Army officer, retired FBI special agent and swim coach.

Mark Locklear is the Public Communications specialist for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.