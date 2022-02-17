LUMBERTON – Robeson Community College’s Counseling and Career Services Office organized an effort Thursday that allowed students and staff to send kind notes in celebration of Random Acts of Kindness Day.

“Remember, being kind costs nothing,” Samantha Oxendine wrote in an email to the campus, as she encouraged others to take part in the activity.

Students, faculty and staff were invited to come and decorate a card, create a note, utilizing resources made available by the counseling office. Once created, the note was then delivered by the SHOP (Students Helping Other People) club on Thursday to faculty and staff.

Courtney Jacobs, executive assistant to the RCC president and board of trustees, was the recipient of one of the kind notes.

“It made me feel really appreciated,” Jacobs said. “Several gestures were given out throughout the day by SHOP students, and it can really make your day.”