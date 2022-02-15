FAIRMONT — The town here is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday inside the courtroom at Fairmont Town Hall courtroom.

The purpose of the face-to-face fair is to select employees for Harbor Freight in Dillon S.C. The company is looking for first and second shift loaders/unloaders, and forklift operators, with a pay range is $15-$15.75 per hour.

All prospective job seekers are required to wear masks to the event.

For more info contact Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp at 910-628-9766 Ext. 215.