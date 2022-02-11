Water customers will not be charged with late fees this month

ST. PAULS — Town residents will not be charged late fees for water bills this month because of mail service issues, the interim town administrator said Thursday.

Debra McNeill, interim town administrator and finance director, said “so many people got bills late” and they will not be penalized for it.

The town has experienced mail service issues, and even received mail this week with a January postmark, she said.

Town leaders have been in contact with the United States Postal Service and a USPS postmaster about the matter, McNeill said.

“We are trying to get to the bottom of it,” she said.

Mayor Pro Tem Evans Jackson suggested that town residents use USPS Informed Delivery, a software that sends daily photos of first class mail and packages sent to their address. Anyone can sign up for free at https://informeddelivery.usps.com.

“If something doesn’t show up you’ll know,” he said.

Utilities Clerk LisaJo Ivey said residents can pay bills online and even enroll for automatic payments from their account each month.

The town has seen more people begin to pay online, she said. During Thursday alone, about $6,000 in bills were paid.

Stray cats

McNeill told commissioners the town can’t do much to solve the problem of stray cats in town.

During the January board of commissioners meeting, Mike Roberts, St. Pauls’ Animal Control officer, told commissioners that the town’s ordinance addresses roaming dogs, but not cats. Roberts said stronger provisions like fees and penalties are needed to address the problem of feral cats.

However, McNeill said the town can continue to monitor and catch feral cats, but it can’t enforce more provisions because cats are roaming creatures.

“There’s really nothing we can do,” she said.

Rezoning matters

The decision to rezone a lot at 417 S. Fifth Street from Residential 10 to Highway Business or Neighborhood Business was punted to another date by commissioners.

The Robesonian was told by members of the public the request to rezone the area would occur to place a commercial garage in a building that once was a car garage.

The decision was punted in part by the fact that some residents were notified after a previous Planning Board meeting regarding the zoning because of problems with mail services.

Town resident Larry Lupo, who lives near the area, told commissioners he was concerned about property values decreasing, and said the request did not meet setback requirements which could pose a danger to the public.

In other rezoning matters, commissioners voted 5-1 in favor of the Planning Board’s recommendation to deny a request by Victor Lopez to rezone an area at U.S. 301 and North Fifth Street from Residential Agricultural 20 to Highway Business or Neighborhood Business for the placement of a automotive shop near his home.

Commissioner Donna Patterson voted against the Planning Board’s recommendation, stating the area is listed in the town’s long-term land use plan as a Highway Business zoned designation.

Patterson said if the town is going to have a land use plan, it should stick to it.

Some members of the public who are Lopez’s neighbors were present to speak in opposition of the matter. In total, 14 members of the public were in attendance, for various matters which weren’t limited to the particular zoning matter.

“A person’s largest investment in most cases is their home,” Jackson said.

Jackson said at least one commissioner stated they would not want such business in their backyard.

“If you don’t feel that way, why would you vote to put it in someone else’s backyard?” he said.

Commissioner John Gudauskas Jr. said in a former presentation to the board, the use of the land changed from a car garage to a used car lot to a salvage yard. He said he could not vote for it because there was “no clear direction” of its use.

Andy Nichols, of Nichols Buildings, presented site plans to commissioners and assured them the building would be “aesthetically appealing” and compliant to Robeson County codes.

David Wallwork also vouched for the project, stating that all requirements had been met. He said to deny Lopez’s request would be “unfair.”

Public comments

Former Mayor Jerry Weindel told commissioners during the public comment session of the meeting that they have control of ordinances concerning auto shops. He also said land use plans can be revisited more often and amended as needed, which could allow commissioners to vote more closely with the ordinance.

He also spoke of disappointment with how heated the recent Planning Board meeting was, and that commissioners sat silent and did not take control of the meeting. Weindel attended the meeting and his son serves on the board.

However, Mayor Elbert Gibson said it was in the hands of the Planning Board members, but a police escort was eventually called to resolve the situation.

Commissioners also heard from Sibyl Farr, precinct chair for St. Pauls, who requested space to hold a precinct meeting. Commissioners allowed her to use the town courtroom for the meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Other matters

Commissioners also heard from Public Works Director Danny Holloman that the paving project on Wilkinson Drive should conclude by the end of March.

