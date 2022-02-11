The Red Springs Police Department along with the Red Springs Area Crime Stoppers program are offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest of Michael Jason Blunt, 24.

Blunt, described as an African American male from Dillon, South Carolina, is wanted in connection to a shooting Tuesday evening in the 100 block of Brigman Street in Red Springs.

According to information provided to The Robesonian, officers and investigators responded to the call at 5:56 p.m. Tuesday to find a man, who had been injured from gunfire, sitting in a 2000 model Chevrolet Cavalier.

The man sustained injuries from shrapnel that entered through the vehicle’s windshield, striking the man in the head and face, according to police.

“One round from the gunfire grazed the man’s forehead causing trauma,” according to the statement.

Investigators learned that the victim was sitting in front of a friend’s residence on Brigman Street when another man pulled up beside him in a red/burgundy four-door sedan and asked what he was doing, the report stated.

The victim told the man that he was at the address to see a friend and that he was using his phone before he went inside, according to the police statement. Police stated that’s when the suspect got out of the front passenger seat of the red/burgundy sedan and leaned into the victim’s open window pointing a handgun at him.

The victim then quickly reversed his vehicle attempting to get away, when the suspect began shooting at him, striking the vehicle, according to information from police.

Investigators said they learned from eyewitnesses on scene that the identity of the suspect was Michael Jason Clark of 1014 Calhoun St., Dillon, South Carolina.

“The victim was very lucky and truly blessed to have not received any further injuries, especially after one of the rounds from the gunfire grazed his forehead,” said Lt. Chris McManus. “We are thankful that he is alive and that no one else was injured during this senseless shooting.”

“I’m thankful that the victim was not injured worse than he was, and is recovering at this time,” said Chief Brent Adkins, in a prepared statement. For the shooter, know that we are looking for you and that we will not stop until you are in custody for your careless disregard for life.”

Blunt faces felony charges of Attempted First Degree Murder, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle and Conspiracy. He also faces misdemeanor charges of Assault by Pointing a Gun and Discharge of a Firearm within Town Limits, according to the police statement.

Polices are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Jason Blunt to contact Lt. Chris McManus with the Red Springs Police Department at 910-580-2483 or 910-843-3454. All information that is received will be confidential.