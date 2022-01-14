Events to honor King scheduled for Monday

Staff report
Martin Luther King Jr.

LUMBERTON — At least two events will be held Monday in Robeson County to commemorate the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the slain civil rights leader.

Born on Jan. 15, 1929, King’s birthday became a national holiday in 1971. His efforts to advance civil rights for African-Americans and others in the United States through civil disobedience and nonviolent means have been far-reaching and emulated as a way to effect positive change and to fight injustice.

The celebration is held each year on the third Monday of January, and is a federal and North Carolina holiday.

Celebrations will take place in Fairmont and Lumberton on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Fairmont event will be at noon on Jan. 17 in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center, at 207 S. Main St.

The Stop the Violence Program Inc. is organizing the event at which the Rev. Tyrone Watson, president of the Unified Robeson NAACP Branch, will speak.

In addition, a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event will be held Monday at Lumberton Senior High School from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

During the event, members from the Public Schools of Robeson County, Teen Community Emergency Response Team and Zakat Foundation of America will team up to distribute meals, cold care kits and information about COVID-19 booster shots.

The celebration hosted by Robeson County Black Caucus was canceled because of concerns surrounding COVID-19 cases in Robeson County.

The University of North Carolina’s MLK Day of Service also was canceled.