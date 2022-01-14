Robin Sage Exercise to take place soon

LUMBERTON — There were 23 active COVID cases at the local prison Thursday amid omicron rises in the prison system, while other congregate living facilities like nursing homes in the county followed the trend of case spikes as seen across the nation.

Bill Smith, director of the Robeson County Health Department, said there were seven long-term care sites with outbreaks, a couple of day cares, and four other congregate sites throughout the county experiencing spikes in cases.

“We do not identify individual settings,” he said in a Thursday statement to The Robesonian.

The Pembroke Center had 16 cases in staff members and 32 residents, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service’s COVID-19 Ongoing Outbreaks in Congregate Living Settings report updated Tuesday. There had been four reported deaths of residents.

The report is updated each Tuesday by 4 p.m., according to NCDHHS.

However, a spokesperson for Genesis HealthCare which oversees the Pembroke Center said the numbers were “not accurate.”

“The information provided includes cases going back to October 2021. In a recent outbreak, 1 resident and 8 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at Pembroke Center. The majority have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. At this time, 100% of Pembroke Center’s employees are vaccinated for COVID-19, excluding any medical or religious exemptions,” said Lori Mayer, a Genesis HealthCare spokesperson.

“With few limitations, visitation is allowed for all residents at all times per CMS guidelines, while continuing to follow all Core Principles of COVID-19 infection prevention. We have no staffing concerns at this time,” Mayer said in a statement.

The NCDHHS defined a COVID-19 outbreak on its site and for how long the outbreak is reported.

“In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more positive cases identified through a positive molecular (PCR) or positive antigen test result. An outbreak is considered over if there is not evidence of continued transmission within the facility. This is measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the first date of specimen collection from the most recent asymptomatic person, whichever is later,” according to the report.

GlenFlora Nursing Facility reported active cases for one resident and one staff member, and Lumberton Health and Rehabilitation Center reported four cases, involving three staff members and one resident.

Residential care facilities like Covenant Care Assisted Living and Greenbrier of Fairmont also reported few cases. Covenant Care Assisted Living reported cases for one staff member and two residents and Greenbrier reported two cases in staff members.

“Thankfully, we currently have no Covid positive residents. We have 4 employees and 1 contracted vendor who have tested positive at this time and are all quarantining per CDC, CMS and state guidelines,” said Amy Shooter, director of Sales and Marketing at Wesley Pines Retirement Community, in a Thursday statement to The Robesonian.

“We expect some of these workers to return to work over the next few days. Through contact tracing, we test anyone who may have had contact with any Covid positive person greater than 15 minutes. We hope that by being cautious and with testing we can prevent spread,” she said in the statement.

The retirement community has in place hand sanitizing stations; employee and visitor check-in measures, including temperature checks; routine testing; and vaccination protocols, among other measures to prevent the spread of COVID.

“We continue to monitor our residents, staff, and guests for any signs or symptoms of illness and ask that anyone who is experiencing any cold/flu-like symptoms to stay home,” she said Thursday.

Nursing homes across the nation

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities across the country that provide care to approximately five million people each year, released a report Wednesday showing that nursing homes in the U.S. have experienced an alarming spike in new COVID cases because of community spread among the general population according to data recently released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The data shows COVID cases among both residents and staff in nursing homes were rapidly increasing in the past few weeks, mirroring trends among the general U.S. population because of the highly contagious Omicron variant. As experts have repeatedly noted, COVID-19 cases in a surrounding community is a key indicator of outbreaks in nursing homes.

“As soon as news of Omicron broke in December, we were very concerned this variant would lead to a surge of cases in the U.S. and therefore, an increase in cases in nursing homes and unfortunately it has,” stated Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. “We urged members of the public to help us protect our nation’s seniors ahead of the holiday season, and we reiterate that plea today. Help support our frontline caregivers and safeguard our most vulnerable by getting vaccinated, boosted and masked.”

The report also showed that while COVID-related deaths among nursing home residents have increased in recent weeks, the rate of deaths is 10 times less compared to December 2020 due to high vaccination and booster rates among residents.

“We anticipated this would happen and called on long term care providers to prepare for Omicron by doubling down on their efforts to get residents boosted as well as their infection prevention measures,” said Dr. David Gifford, MD, MPH, chief medical officer for AHCA/NCAL and a geriatrician. “Fortunately, the vaccines appear to be working against Omicron, but we must remain vigilant and steadfast on vaccinating and boosting as many residents and staff members as quickly as possible.”

AHCA/NCAL is calling on public health officials at every level of government to take immediate steps to support nursing homes and assisted living communities during the Omicron surge, including prioritizing long term care for testing, treatments, and workforce support.

“We cannot weather this storm alone. We’re extremely concerned how this surge will impact our already dire labor crisis as caregivers must isolate if they test positive. Staffing shortages impact access to care for our vulnerable residents and impede our ability to help overwhelmed hospitals,” said Dr. Gifford.

The nursing home workforce is already experiencing a historic workforce shortage, with 234,000 less caregivers than when the pandemic began—a 15 % reduction.

Additionally, Parkinson and AHCA/NCAL recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services urging Secretary Xavier Becerra to extend the public health emergency declaration, which expires on January 16, 2022, as well as prioritize long term care facilities for testing and treatments.

“With the high spread of Omicron and breakthrough cases among those vaccinated, the need for rapid and reliable testing as well as treatments for our resident population—who is at the highest risk for COVID-19 complications and hospitalizations—is crucial,” Parkinson wrote in the letter.

State prisons

Some state prisons are seeing spikes in cases such as Michigan, New York, California nd Illinois, according to news reports.

The infection case rate at Michigan’s prison was “893 per 1,000” inmates, according to a Wednesday report by The Detroit News.

Visitors to New York state prisons must be tested for COVID prior to entry, according to a report by The Citizen. There were “2,007 new positive cases among the statewide incarcerated population since Dec. 1,” according to the news report.

California prisons restricted inmate visitation to video calls only effective Jan. 8 because of spikes in cases, according to a report by KCRA.

The Illinois prison system stopped accepting “newly convicted inmates” transferred from county detention centers because of cases, according to a Wednesday report by State Journal-Register.

The North Carolina prison system is also seeing spikes in Omicron cases, according to John Bull, a Communications officer for Prisons at the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Cases in the North Carolina state prison system increased from 501 active cases Wednesday to 773 active cases Thursday, according to the NCDPS website.

“The vast majority of the offenders with COVID-19 are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. None are in an outside medical facility due to COVID-19,” he said.

As of Thursday, there were a total of 105,051 inmates in the state prison system, with 27,035 male prisoners and 2,124 females, according to NCDPS.

There have been a total of 56 COVID-related deaths in the state prison system during the pandemic. In 2020, Lumberton Correctional Institute reported one COVID-related death of an inmate.

According to NCDPS, there were 23 active cases in Lumberton Correctional Institute and 11 active cases in Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center as of Thursday. Cases at LCI increased by one from Wednesday’s report and RCRVC’s cases by three.

The North Carolina prison system has taken action to “address the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the prison system that correlates with the nationwide spread of the omicron variant,” according to the website.

Among temporary actions put in place are the suspension of “work release at all prisons experiencing significant outbreaks of the virus,” return to “non-contact visits at all prisons,” and the reinstatement of testing of inmates before transfers to other institutions “regardless of vaccination status.” Prisons also are “slowing the number of daily new admission of offenders from the county jails.”

Federal Prisons

The Federal Bureau of Prisons reported Thursday that “6,043 federal inmates and 939 BOP staff” had tested positive. The report reflected an increase of 922 inmates and 36 staff members since Wednesday’s report on the FBOP website.

“There have been 277 federal inmate deaths and 7 BOP staff member deaths attributed to COVID-19 disease. Of the inmate deaths, 11 occurred while on home confinement,” according to the FBOP website.

One inmate death was added to the 276 reported on Wednesday’s update. The site is updated “each weekday at 3 p.m.”

“The BOP has 135,501 federal inmates in BOP-managed institutions and 15,010 in community-based facilities. The BOP staff complement is approximately 36,000,” according to the website.

Robeson County jail

California jails have seen increases in cases, according to a report by The Mercury News.

However, the Robeson County Detention Center had three active cases in staff members as of Tuesday, according to the NCDHHS report.

The jail had five active cases at that time and on Thursday, according to an official.

“We have an area for quarantine and have had no issues as we have fulltime nursing staff on hand 24/7,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins told The Robesonian in a statement.

Additionally, visitation for inmates has been restricted to video visitation only. Masks also have been provided to inmates.

In 2020, the Detention Center reported that one inmate had died after testing positive for COVID-19.