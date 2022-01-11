January 10, 2022 gpsAdmin3 News 0
Staff report
Gas prices locally have increased slightly in the last week, while prices at the pump have dropped statewide, according to gasbuddy.com

Average gasoline prices in Lumberton have increased 4 cents per gallon during the last week, while gas prices statewide have fallen 1 cent per gallon.

The price of gasoline at local stations averaged $2.99 on Monday up from $2.95 a week ago, according to data provided by gasbuddy.com.

Statewide prices averaged slightly higher at $3.04 per gallon on Monday, according to the online price tracking site surveying 6,092 stations in North Carolina.

Prices in North Carolina are 7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 86 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

In Lumberton, prices dropped 6 cents per gallon during the last month, but are 93 cents per gallon higher than they were last year.

The cheapest station in North Carolina was priced at $2.73 per gallon over the weekend, while the most expensive was $3.49 per gallon, a difference of 76.0 cents per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.73/g while the highest was $3.49/g, a difference of 76.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.29/g today. The national average is down 5.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fayetteville- $3.00/g, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.01/g.

Charlotte- $3.06/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.06/g.

Greensboro- $3.04/g, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.05/g.

“Oil prices have remained stubbornly strong, touching nearly $80 per barrel last week, pushing gasoline prices higher even as U.S. gasoline demand starts to struggle. Some of this is typical seasonal weakness, but the lack of demand is likely enhanced by omicron cases surging and Americans who are just a bit more hesitant to get out right now,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “In addition, unrest in Kazakhstan, the 18th largest oil producer, is likely leading to impacts on oil production, while continued unrest in Libya also worries markets and overpowers the seasonal drop in gasoline demand. Without improvement or stability in oil producing countries, we’re likely to continue to see upward pressure on oil prices.”