Robeson Sheriff’s Office asks public for help in solving fatal shooting Saturday near Lumberton

January 8, 2022 gpsAdmin3 Breaking News, News, Top Stories 0
Staff report
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating and identifying this vehicle and its occupants. The vehicle was seen Saturday leaving a residence where a fatal shooting took place. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

Courtesy photo | Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in identifying a vehicle seen leaving the residence where a fatal shooting took place Saturday on N.C. 72.

Deputies responded about 9:40 a.m. Saturday to a report of a person shot on the 8000 block of N.C. 72 East near Lumberton, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Quintin L. Mitchell, 34, of Lumberton, was found deceased.

The vehicle deputies are searching for is described as a “silver four door vehicle with chrome rims,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. Photos of the passenger car were released on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“We need assistance with identifying this vehicle and it’s occupants. Please come forward with information to bring someone to justice,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement.

“If you have home surveillance cameras in the area of this homicide along NC 72, or along Popes Crossing between NC 72 and Alamac Road and detectives didn’t make contact with you today, please call the number,” Wilkins wrote.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Investigators were conducting interviews and following leads on Saturday.

“Here is yet another senseless murder in which some on scene witnesses refuse to cooperate,” Wilkins said.

“When we live in a culture of persons refusing to cooperate or provide untruths to investigators, crimes such as this and many others in our county like it will continue to go unsolved. The common characteristic here is witnesses being non-cooperative and being loyal to the streets and not towards one’s family who seek answers and the truth. I can only imagine what they would think if this victim was their relative,” the sheriff said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.