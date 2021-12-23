Shooting at skilled arcade leaves one man dead

LUMBERTON — Seventeen people have filed for candidacy during the first two days of two-week filing period for the local 2022 elections.

The primary election, which includes the rescheduled municipal elections for St. Pauls and Lumberton are March 8. General elections are on Nov. 8.

Lumberton City Council

Three candidates filed Monday for seats on the Lumberton City Council including two incumbents. The seats of Precinct 2, held by Melissa Robinson; Precinct 3, John Carroll; Precinct 5 John Cantey and Precinct 8, Owen Thomas are up for grabs this election.

Owen Thomas has filed for reelection of his Precinct 8 seat on the council.

Thomas has served in a number of roles including as a real estate agent, insurance agent and the president of Robeson Road Runners and Robeson County Humane Society.

“I want to thank the citizens of Lumberton Precinct 8 for allowing me to represent you for the past four years. Together we have had times of celebration and times of distress. I strive to serve by being responsive, accessible, dependable, transparent, showing love for our Lumberton community, and belief in a bright future,” Thomas said in a statement.

“I humbly ask that you allow me to continue to represent you by supporting me in the upcoming election. My top priorities will continue to be job creation, infrastructure, flood resiliency, safety, community recreation, affordable housing, downtown revitalization and the best quality of life for all,” he added.

Also filing for reelection to the city council is John Carroll. Carroll was elected after a Jan. 20, 2019 election and appointed to the seat left vacant by Burnis Wilkins upon his election as sheriff.

Carroll is on the ElectriCities board for the city and is a safety officer for the Robeson County Community Emergency Response Team.

“First, I would like to thank the great people of Precinct 3 for allowing me to serve as their representative for the past two and a half years. I have lived in Lumberton for more than 60 years. I have more than 40 years in emergency services experience. I am a long standing member of The Pentecostals of Lumberton. Lumberton has made great strides in the recovery efforts of two major hurricanes and now we continue to work through an unprecedented pandemic,” Carroll said in a statement provided to The Robesonian.

“I have done my very best to be attentive and responsive to every single need that has been brought to my attention. We have worked diligently to keep our community as safe as possible. We have also addressed issues to keep our community nice and attractive. We are currently involved in promoting economic development, infrastructure repair and rehabilitation, improvement of public safety and city services, and preparing our community in the event of another natural disaster. I have been available and transparent as your servant and voice for the great folks of Precinct 3. I would love the opportunity to continue to serve you and strive to make Lumberton, Robeson County, and our surrounding area a better place for our families. I pray your sincere consideration in re-electing me as Precinct 3 City Council member on March 8, 2022,” his statement continues.

Rhandi Cooper has announced candidacy for the Precinct 5 seat on the Lumberton City Council, currently held by John Cantey.

“My name is Rhandi Cooper, I am 33 years old. I am the Director of the local nonprofit The Village of Lumberton and a member of the NAACP. I’m a single mother of 2. I’m running for Council over precinct 5 to revive the community by working with the programs that already exist to make them work for the people. We have resources available in the community and I plan to tap into these programs as well as support them with the goal of providing recreation and resources for the youth and senior citizens,” Cooper said in a statement.

“I also hope to assist in bringing new programs such as the re-entry program for convicted felons and job fairs to the area to make them more accessible. My mission is to revive the community & rejuvenate the spirits of the people. This is our home,” Cooper added.

St. Pauls Board of Commissioners

John Gudauskas, Jr., 46, of St. Pauls has filed for election to his District 1 seat on the board.

Gudauskas is a Certified Public Accountant and was appointed to the seat in February 2020 to serve the remaining two years of the term of Elbert Gibson, upon his election as mayor. He also has served as the chairperson of the Tourism Development Authority for the Town of St. Pauls.

“I am humbled and honored to have been appointed to represent District 1 in the town that I was raised. My promise to the residents is to make decisions that have the best interest of the town at heart. I will respect the traditions on which our community was founded while seeking ways to cultivate economic opportunities for future growth. A particular focus will be on the revitalization of our downtown area, so that it will once again become a source of pride for the residents. Furthermore, I will continue to make improving infrastructure and storm water drainage a top priority,” he said in a statement.

Also up for grabs on the board this election are seats of District 2, held by Annie Stephens; District 3, by Debra Inman and District 4, by Donna Patterson.

Robeson County Board of Commissioners

The following Robeson County commissioner seats are up for election: District 2, held by Pauline Campbell; District 4, Faline Dial; District 6, David Edge and District 8, Lance Herndon.

Three Robeson County commissioners filed Monday in hopes of securing their seats for another term, with one newcomer throwing a hat in the ring for a seat on the board.

Lance Herndon, 46, filed Monday for reelection to the board. He is a resident of Parkton and a graduate of St. Pauls High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he obtained a degree in Geography. He is employed as a farmer and was selected as Robeson County Young Farmer of the Year in 2004. Herndon represents District 8 on the board.

Herndon was elected to the board in 2008 in a special election, and took the seat held by his grandfather for many years. He won re-election in 2010 and 2014.

He is married to Melissa Herndon, with whom he shares two children, Emmaline and Granger.

He serves as an elder at Lumber Bridge Presbyterian Church and as a UNC Health Foundation Advocate. Herndon has served on the following boards: Robeson County Department of Social Services, as vice chairman; Robeson County Cooperative Extension Advisory Board; Robeson County Housing Authority and Fayetteville Area Metro Planning Organization.

“It has been my honor to serve as county commissioner for District 8 since 2008. This is where I was raised, where I farm and where we are proud to be raising our family. District 8 successes and opportunities are of the highest priority to me for my neighbors, friends, my children and all the fellow citizens and businesses of Robeson County,” Herndon said.

David Edge also filed for a fourth term on the commissioner board. He is the owner of Image Supply Inc. in Lumberton.

“I think I’ve done a lot for this county,” he said. “I think there’s more to do.”

Some things Edge is proud of during his time on the board include his efforts to stop the county’s purchase of the Native Angels building and to expose commissioners’ former hefty retirement benefits. He also stated that he has helped the county save millions of dollars.

“I think we have the best board right now that I’ve ever seen in the 11 years I’ve been there,” Edge said. “I think I have a big influence over that.”

Edge said he has encouraged other commissioners to use their voices during discussion and decision-making.

“I’ve told the people the truth and I’ve ran on that to begin with,” he said.

“I have been blessed and I want to give back to the county,” Edge added.

Pauline Campbell also announced her bid to retain her seat Monday. Campbell was elected in 2018 to serve the same district as her late husband, Berlester Campbell. She was selected by the Robeson County Democratic Party to receive the votes her husband won in the Nov. 6 general election.

“Thank you citizens of Robeson County for allowing me to serve as your Robeson County Commissioner District 2 over the past 3 years. I have served though both some major catastrophes and fruitful times. Working collaborate with the cities and different county departments has led to the success of where we are today. Coming together makes us a stronger county which affords us a better place to live, work and play. I respectfully ask for your vote as I continue to work on but not limited to broadband across the entire county, jobs, infrastructure, housing, drainage, new business and the needs in unserved areas,” Campbell wrote in a statement.

Sandy “Billy” Bowen has filed for election to the seat currently held by District 4 Commissioner Faline Dial.

A Red Springs resident and lifelong Robesonian, Bowen is a retired business owner who spent 21 years in N.C. National Guard. In addition to being a book author, he served on the Red Springs Board of Commissioners.

He was married for 53 years to the late Grace McQueen Bowen. He has two daughter, Janelle Campbell and Cindy Bowen Riley; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Bowen said he believes in the flag and county, the Constitution, the right to bear arms, and law and order.

“I believe parents should know what their children should know what their children are being taught in school, and I pledge to stand up for them,” Bowen stated.

Robeson County Clerk of Superior Court

Within the court system, lifelong Robeson County resident Jamaica Campbell filed Monday for the Robeson County Clerk of Superior Court seat. The seat is currently held by Shelena Smith.

She is the daughter of Jeremiah and Annie Campbell and the youngest of three siblings, according to biographical information submitted to The Robesonian.

“I get to experience my life with my two wonderful children,” Campbell wrote.

Campbell is a 2005 graduate of Lumberton High School. She furthered her education with Fayetteville State University obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice. For the last 10 years she has been employed with the Public Defender’s Office as a legal assistant.

Her hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cooking and most of all the enjoyment of life. She said her favorite quote is, “You either pray or worry, don’t do both,” by an unknown author.

“As a candidate for Robeson County Clerk of Superior Court, I have the professional, academic, and legal knowledge to serve the citizens of Robeson County,” Campbell wrote in a statement. “My goal is to push the Clerk’s Office by providing great customer service, accountability, rejuvenate, provide equality and solutions to all who come in contact with the Clerk’s office. Having a passion to serve the citizens of Robeson County and building a relationship with the community is very important. Please Vote for Jamaica Campbell for the time for change is now!”

Shelena Smith, the elected Clerk of Superior Court for Robeson County, filed for reelection Tuesday into the role. She is a lifelong resident of Robeson County and a licensed attorney and has career working in the legal field, serving the public, according to biographical information submitted to The Robesonian.

Smith graduated from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and began her career with the North Carolina Division of Prisons. She went on to serve as both a parole and probation officer with the North Carolina Division of Community Corrections. She obtained her Juris Doctorate from North Carolina Central University School of Law in 2005. Smith was admitted to the North Carolina State Bar the same year and began the practice of law in Robeson County. She has litigated cases in both the Superior and District Courts of Robeson County.

After working with Mansfield Law Firm and the Office of the Robeson County Public Defender, she co-founded and practiced law with the general practice law firm of Smith & Graham, LLP until she assumed her current position as Clerk of Superior Court. Although Robeson County has seen many challenges in the last few years to include two devastating floods and the COVID-19 pandemic, one of Shelena’s greatest achievements has been advocating for the staff of the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court for Robeson County during these times while successfully managing resources to help keep the courts open.

Smith is a member of the Conference of Clerks of Superior Court. She has 25 years’ experience working in the legal field. She was appointed to the North Carolina Chief Justice’s Commission on Professionalism, is a member of the North Carolina State Bar, Robeson County Bar, Robeson County Executive Law Enforcement Association, Robeson County Indigent Defense Committee, Robeson County Elder Abuse Multi-Disciplinary Team, Robeson County Domestic Violence Task Force, Legal Aid of North Carolina Local Advisory Council, Robeson Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training/Criminal Justice Advisory Committee, Board of Directors for the Carolina Civic Center Foundation, Board of Directors for Kiwanis of Pembroke, and Alpha Pi Omega Sorority. She was also voted 2011 Winner of the Robesonian’s Reader’s Choice “Best Lawyer” Award.

“I will continue to work with the judicial community to provide excellent service and access to the courts for the citizens of our county,” Smith wrote in a statement. “It has been my honor to serve Robeson County as Clerk of Superior Court. I am excited about our ongoing renovations and other projects which will improve our courts and provide easier access for our citizens. I am humbled by the confidence placed in me by the citizens of our county. My staff and I look forward to continuing to work for you as your public servants. I respectfully solicit your vote and appreciate your continued support.”

Shelena and her husband, Steven Earl Jones, and their dog, Sir Oliver, reside in the Pembroke area.

Robeson County Sheriff

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins also filed for reelection. He did not provide information to The Robesonian.

District Court 16B Judgeship

Leah Britt Lanier filed as a republican for Seat 2 on the of three available seats on District Court 16B.

Lanier, 29, was born and raised in the Allenton community of Robeson County. She is married to John Tilman Lanier, who is also from Lumberton and a local attorney. She is the daughter of Stonie Jr. and Jenny Britt.

After graduating from Lumberton High School, Lanier went to Campbell University to major in Political Science Pre-Law. She then went to Elon University School of Law where she graduated in 2017. She has been an assistant district attorney in Robeson County since passing the Bar Exam. Mainly handling sex and child abuse crimes, her trial experience ranges from murders to DWI charges.

She is a lifelong member of Antioch Baptist Church. and currently serves as a board member for North Carolina Youth Violence Prevention Center. I am an active member of Kiwanis Young Professional of Robeson County.

“My time as an Assistant District Attorney in Robeson County has taught me to be reasonable and fair, but stern and determined when needed to diligently uphold the law. This seat belongs to the voters in Robeson County and I look forward to earning each and every vote. The work has only begun and I am more than ready,” wrote Lanier in a statement to The Robesonian.

MaryJane Richardson also filed for Seat 2 on District Court as a democrat. She has not submitted biographical information to The Robesonian.

Angelica Chavis McIntyre, a Democrat, is seeking reelection for Seat 3 on the Robeson County District Court bench.

McIntyre is 32 years old and a native of Pembroke who now lives in Lumberton with her husband, Stephen McIntyre, and their son, Hamilton. She was first elected as a district court judge in 2018, and was named the chief District Court judge for Robeson County by the Chief Justice of the N.C. Supreme Court in 2021, becoming the first Native American Female Chief Judge in the state. She serves on the Chief Justice of North Carolina’s Task Force to Address Adverse Child Experiences, Robeson County Domestic Violence Task Force, and the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council. She has received both the Fayetteville Observer 40 under 40 and Campbell Law’s 45 Leaders in Law awards. She serves as a board member for Southeastern Academy and routinely volunteers in schools to address issues children face and to help inspire productive life and career choices.

“In the thousands of cases that have come before me as district court judge my priorities have always been keeping our children safe, holding repeat offenders accountable, and placing the safety of our communities as paramount,” McIntyre wrote in a statement to The Robesonian. “I’m humbled to ask again for your support so we can all work together to enforce the law with fairness, justice, and equality for all of Robeson County.

“Robeson County is a special place that my family is proud to call home. I’m excited to ask for your vote in this campaign so we can keep working TOGETHER for a brighter future for Robeson County.”

Brooke Locklear Clark, a democrat, filed Tuesday for Seat 1 on the District Court. She has not sent biographical information to The Robesonian.

N.C. House of Representatives

Jarrod Lowery placed is name in the running for the for the 47th District of the N.C. House of representatives.

The 33-year-old is a resident of the Prospect Community, graduate of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and a former Lumbee Tribal Councilman. He has served in the United States Marine Corps, the Office of Governor McCrory and the Office of Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey. Currently, he is the Community Relations Manager for Mountaire Farms.

“As your representative, I will take pride in fighting for every Robesonian. I will support pay raises for our educators and state employees every year,” Lowey submitted in a statement to The Robesonian. “I will be committed to our farmers and small business owners because they are the heart of our economy, and I will never turn down an opportunity to get vital resources to our first responders who keep our communities safe.”

“With the 2022 election, District 47 has an opportunity to finally be at the table with leadership when major decisions such as funding for rural broadband & preserving our waterways to mitigate future flooding- are decided”

“I humbly ask for your prayers and support in this election.”

Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County

Districts 2, 3, 6 and 8 are up for grabs on the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

The first to file is Melissa Ocean, who is seeking the District 2 seat. Ocean did not submit biographical information to The Robesonian.