Red Cross urges people to give in order to help maintain adequate blood supply

Harris

LUMBERTON — The call has gone out from the American Red Cross for people to step forward and donate during a time when, historically, donations have slowed and concerns begin to rise about the nation’s blood supply.

According to the Red Cross, holiday gatherings, school breaks and winter weather often lead to lower donor turnout, potentially further compounding the falling blood supply situation.

Patients of UNC Health Southeastern need not worry, according to a health care system spokesperson.

“We are not currently experiencing critical blood supply issues,” the spokesperson said.

He didn’t have blood supply information specific to Robeson County, but the Red Cross is seeing the annual seasonal slowdown, said Phil Harris, executive director of the Sandhills Chapter of the American Red Cross, which serves Bladen, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, and Scotland counties.

“It’s a national thing,” he said. “And it goes all the way down to the Sandhills and to Lumberton.”

The Red Cross always sees a decline in blood donations during the holidays, when people are busy getting ready to celebrate and they cancel scheduled donations, according to Harris. Businesses and schools that might support blood drives are closed. Some people cancel donations because of cold weather. And this year, as it was in the previous year, some people who might donate don’t because of fears related to COVID-19.

“We are encouraging people to keep their appointments,” Harris said.

It’s not the Red Cross that needs the blood, it’s the patients, the people who have been in accidents and need treatment for their injuries, or people undergoing medical procedures that require a transfusion of blood or plasma, according to Harris.

And people who fear becoming infected with COVID-19 can rest assured that the Red Cross employs the best practices to ensure donors are as safe as possible from infection, he said.

“The Red Cross has always been keen on sanitation,” Harris said.

According to information from the Red Cross, each blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status — have been implemented to help protect the health of everyone in attendance.

The Red Cross also encourages businesses, schools, churches and other organizations with large halls and rooms to volunteer those spaces for use as blood drive locations to help maintain an adequate blood supply during the holidays and winter months. According to Harris, if the site is made available, the Red Cross will send a team to operate the blood drive.

Harris had praise for Robeson County.

“Robeson County has been a good supplier of blood,” he said.

Potential donors are urged to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.

“If there is not an immediate opportunity available to donate, donors are asked to make an appointment in the days and weeks ahead to ensure the Red Cross can replenish and then maintain a sufficient blood supply,” a Red Cross release reads in part.

People who give through Jan. 2 will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last, according to the Red Cross.

“Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. As an extra thank-you from the Red Cross, those who come to donate in January will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. Terms apply; visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information,” the Red Cross release reads in part.

To donate blood, donors need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification, which are required at check-in. Individuals 17 years of age in most states — 16 with parental consent where allowed by state law — weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.