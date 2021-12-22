Public lay wreaths to remember fallen

LUMBERTON — Around 45 people set aside their Saturday to honor military who passed away during the annual Wreaths Across America.

The nationwide event brings individuals from various locations together for a common goal, to honor military who have passed on by laying a Christmas wreath by their gravesite.

“We did it to basically honor and remember the veterans who have passed away and its not necessarily in combat,” said Mickey Biggs, coordinator of the event. “This is just remembering them at this time of the year, remembering their families.”

A total of 250 wreaths — hand-crafted of balsam and hand-tied with a velvet bow in Columbia Fall, Maine — were placed on graves at the Gardens of Faith Cemetery on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8969 joined with the Colonel Thomas Robeson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hold the majoring fundraising for the event. The wreath are accumulated by individuals sponsoring wreaths.

the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and fellow veterans volunteer to assist with wreaths.

The local VFW has participated in Wreath Across America four times and the event gets larger each year.

“Every year it gets just a little bit larger,” Biggs said.

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution introduced by U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King designating Saturday “Wreaths Across America Day.” A convoy of volunteers will traveled from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery to lay Maine-made balsam wreaths at the headstones of American veterans interred there.

“Wreaths Across America is a powerful demonstration of respect and appreciation for our veterans — both those that we’ve lost and those still with us,” said Senators Collins and King in a joint statement. “We are so proud that this heartfelt expression of gratitude originated in our great state and has become an enduring symbol of our nation’s gratitude for veterans’ valor and sacrifice. This resolution remembers and honors America’s veterans this holiday season, while also teaching younger generations of the sacrifices that have been made to secure our freedoms and to defend our liberty.”

The general public can register to participate in Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery here.

Thousands of volunteers were expected to lay the wreaths at the graves of each American veteran. In addition to Arlington National Cemetery and Gardens of Faith Cemetery, volunteers placed wreaths at 3,100 locations nationwide.

Individuals or groups can still sponsor a wreath for $15 each by going online to https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/. All wreaths purchased though Jan. 14 will be matched.