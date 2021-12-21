Lumberton to use grant for hurricane repairs

Horne Cooper Sanders

LUMBERTON — A Community Development Block Grant-Neighborhood Revitalization (CDBG-NR) request by the City of Lumberton was one of 21 CDBG-NR grants awarded by the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the department has announced.

Grant funds will pay for the reconstruction of four homes that were damaged in Hurricane Florence in 2018; this was mentioned during an Oct. 6 City Council meeting and confirmed by City Manager Wayne Horne Thursday. Council authorized the city’s application during that October meeting before the grant was approved and announced last week.

“We’ve been able to go through town to perform surveys, walk through homes and contact individuals with needs that meet the program qualifications,” Ben Jones said in the October meeting, representing The Adams Company, which has worked with the city on the project. “The program will consist of demolition and temporary relocation and reconstruction of four homes in the City of Lumberton.”

The number of homes chosen was four due to the cost involved, Jones said; an alternate was included in the application in the event costs drop and they are able to also service a fifth home. The four homes chosen are on East Eighth, East 11th, Orange and North Seneca streets, Jones said; the alternate is on Starlight Drive.

A previous CDBG-NR grant, also for $750,000, which helped to rehabilitate four homes and reconstruct three damaged after Hurricane Matthew in 2016, recently concluded; a public hearing in a Nov. 3 City Council meeting closed out that process.

CDBG-NR requests help provide housing and public improvements for low- and moderate-income North Carolinians.

“It costs more now to buy or rent so it’s critical that we invest more in affordable housing,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “These neighborhood revitalization grants will help us build stronger and more resilient communities across our state.”

“Our most vulnerable communities are continuing to chart their path from this unprecedented pandemic,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “This funding will reinforce their revitalization efforts and infuse their community with more resources to support their long-term recovery.”

The CDBG-NR offers a non-entitlement municipality or county the opportunity to tailor a community development project to address the specific and most critical needs of their community.

The CDBG program is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program administered in part by N.C. Commerce. CDBG funds are awarded to enhance the vitality of communities by providing adequate housing, suitable living environments, infrastructure development, and expanding economic opportunities.

The State must ensure that at least 70% of its CDBG grant funds are used for activities and projects that serve persons of low- and moderate-income.

For additional information about N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division, visit www.nccommerce.com/rd.