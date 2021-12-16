Traffic signal repair underway on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Jessica Horne Staff writer

LUMBERTON — North Carolina Department of Transportation crews were out repairing a signal pole Thursday by the ATEX store on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive following a hit and run crash.

A tractor-trailer struck the pole Thursday, but didn’t stop, according to Lumberton police Capt. Terry Parker. No injuries were reported and no further description of the vehicle was available.

Crews could be seen just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Page Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive repairing the pole, as a line that held the stop lights dangled in the air by the roadway in front of the store.

“Someone hit the signal pole and broke it. We are in the process of replacing the pole and repairing the signals,” said James Flowers, deputy Division 6 traffic engineer, in a statement at 10:35 a.m.

The NCOT received a call about 7:20 a.m. regarding the damages, according to Andrew Barksdale, NCDOT Public Relations officer for Divisions 4 and 6.

A crash report wasn’t available Thursday morning at the Lumberton Police Department.

