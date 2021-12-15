Local hotel holds grand opening ceremony

December 15, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The ribbon was cut Wednesday during the grand opening ceremony at Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Wintergreen Drive.

The hotel, located at 302 Wintergreen Drive, held a soft opening on Oct. 1, but made its business official during the ceremony held Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The building is located across from Lumberton Honda and Outback Steakhouse. The hotel’s groundbreaking ceremony was held Jan. 16, 2020.

According to the hotel’s website, it has 95 rooms, a fitness center, Wi-Fi and an indoor pool.

“It’ll be our 23rd hotel, giving us over 1,600 hotel rooms here in Lumberton,” said Angela D. Sumner, executive director of Lumberton Visitors Bureau.

Sumner said the hotel will help provide more jobs in the Lumberton hospitality industry and aid in tourism.

“I’m thrilled to see a new business come to Lumberton,” said Cindy Kern, executive director of the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re very excited to have them be a part of the Chamber,” Kern added.

For more information, call the hotel at 910-593-6234.