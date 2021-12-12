Red Springs celebrates with Christmas parade

Agriculture is economically vital to the rural economy of Robeson County.

According to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture, there are 722 farms scattered across the county landscape contributing to the number one industry in this county, producing food and fiber for the world.

That’s right, I said the world. Robeson County is a state leader in the production of feed grains, typically earning a ranking in the top three counties for production of corn, soybean and wheat. Robeson County is ranked number five in broiler production at 44 million head produced and number six in hog production with 360,000 head produced annually. Although we mostly see the vast acreage of farmland and crops around the county, our livestock production is an overwhelming contributor to our overall agriculture economy at $254 million in 2019 (75%). Our robust poultry and hog sector creates unique opportunity for marketing feed grains with feed mills and grain buying stations in Robeson and surrounding counties.

Agriculture has grown from subsistence living to a modern, complex business venture with high risks often involving large amounts of capital. However, it may surprise you to know family farms (where the majority of the business is owned by the operator and individuals related to the operator) of various types account for nearly 98% of U.S. farms in 2020.

Farmers are now competing in a global market which is vulnerable to more social and political influence than ever before. As cost of production continues to increase, profitability will depend on improvements in efficiency. However, the knowledge and skills required to be successful in the current agricultural market continue to grow with advancement of technology and government regulation.

Farming has become more complex as scientists gain understanding between the interaction of soil, plants, and climate. Industry has brought a wealth of new technologies, products, and information to the field to further increase the number of important decisions that must be intricately evaluated as managers continue to pursue efficiency.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Economic Research Service, “Technological developments in agriculture have been influential in driving changes in the farm sector. Innovations in animal and crop genetics, chemicals, equipment, and farm organization have enabled continuing output growth without adding much to inputs. As a result, even as the amount of land and labor used in farming declined, total farm output nearly tripled between 1948 and 2017.” This will only increase as we strive to feed a growing population, now estimated at 7.9 billion, with less land, water, and natural resources.

There is much excitement with construction of the NC State University Plant Science Building on Centennial Campus well underway. The N.C. Plant Science Initiative mission is to improve the world through plant science innovation. Their vision is to be the world’s premier plant sciences enterprise, accelerating discovery, talent development, and applied solutions that solve agricultural challenges through interdisciplinary, team-based science.

As stated on their website, “We are bringing together the brightest minds in academia, government and industry to drive vital research and innovation that increases crop yields, creates new varieties, extends growing seasons, enhances agricultural and environmental sustainability, and produces new and improved technology. Our agriculture economy is strong and our future is bright.”

North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, looks forward to being a part of this initiative by delivering research-based information and innovation to our communities to help our citizens solve real world issues that will continue to improve the land, lives, and economy of Robeson County.