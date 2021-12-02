Report: County jobless rate holds steady, decreases state wide

December 2, 2021
David Kennard
Figures released on Thursday showed Robeson County’s unemployment rate held steady in October while state and neighboring counties showed declines.

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 83 of North Carolina’s counties in October, increased in eight, and remained unchanged in nine, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce (NCDC).

According to information obtained by The Robesonian on Thursday, the state, county and metro area jobless figures showed a downward trend over the last few months as the state’s workers return to work or drop out of the job pool.

Robeson County’s month-over-month unemployment rate held steady at 6 percent in October, making the county one of the nine that remained unchanged from September’s report.

However, according to the NCDC report, Robeson County’s October labor pool decreased from 50,667 in 2020 to 49,732 in 2021, a loss of 935 qualified workers year over year. Comparing third quarter 2020 performance against the same period in 2021 again shows a loss of 2,271.

Adding in the recently reported October numbers to the third quarter of each year shows that employers have lost 3,206 workers in the local labor pool.

The unemployment rate reported by counties around the region show generally continued declines.

Of the Five counties bordering Robeson County Scotland County recorded the highest unemployment rate at 7.8%, which was the same as the previous month. Bladen County showed a jobless rate of 4.5%, Columbus, 5%; Cumberland 5.6%.

Statewide, the number of workers employed (not seasonally adjusted) increased in October by 19,925 to 4,884,941, while those unemployed decreased by 5,888 to 184,904. Since October 2020, the number of workers employed statewide has increased 156,670, while those unemployed decreased 140,164, according to Wednesday’s report.

The Department of Commerce report stated that it is important to note “that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.”