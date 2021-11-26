Robeson County Board of Elections to meet Dec. 6

November 26, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Robeson County Board of Elections members will meet Dec. 6.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the conference room of the Board of Elections, which is located at 800 N. Walnut St. in Lumberton.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider/adopt a one stop plan for the upcoming Primary Election to be held on March 8.

The meeting will be open to the public for in-person attendance and via telephone because of restrictions caused by COVID-19. Video conferencing will also be available.

There is a limit of 14 people in the conference room at a time, for the observance of social distancing. A mask must be worn at all times on the premises of the Board of Elections office. Masks will be provided (if needed).

If anyone would like to submit a public comment for the meeting they must email comments to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Dec. 3. All comments submitted will be read to board members during the meeting.

For more information contact the RCBOE Director Tina Bledsoe at 910-671-3080.

To join the meeting via telephone call 1-551-241-6420. No access code is required. To join via Video Conferencing, download the Free Conference Call app, join meeting and enter meeting ID: TinaBledsoe.