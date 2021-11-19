Lumbee Tribal Council awards creative art, writing winners

PEMBROKE — The chair of the Education Committee of the Lumbee Tribal Council called on her fellow council members Thursday to help fund a billboard displaying art by a high school tribal member.

The action was prompted after Yvonne Dial announced Keely Renee Oxendine as the winner of the tribe’s Creative Art Contest sponsored by the tribe.

The theme for the Creative Art Competition was “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.”

Oxendine was declared the overall winner and won $120 in the art competition for her artistry depicting six murdered and missing indigenous women in Robeson County. Oxendine said she called on the families of all of the victims to get their permission in using the women for the piece titled “Say My Name.”

“I just want to say thank you to the family that let me represent their family members in this artwork,” Oxendine said.

Dial called on the board members and the public to help fund Oxendine’s work being projected onto a billboard on Interstate-95.

“I would like for us to make every effort we can,” Dial said. “I’d like to have our people involved in this to let us put up a billboard to also know and let the people around the United States, around the world, that we really care about our people.”

“Let us talk about this, let us pray about, let’s get it done,” Dial added.

Camryn Gray Clark earned $50 after placing first in the art competition for the fifth-grade group. Kendyll Zoe-Lee Clay came in second place and won $50.

Other winners announced in the Art competition were: Jordyn Paige Lowery, second place; Savannah Nicole Clay, third place; Anileigh Rose Locklear, fourth place; and Jaylen Blaze Jacobs, fifth place; and Morgyn Sky Clay, sixth place.

The winners of the Creative Writing Contest themed “I Am Important” were also announced.

In the creative writing category, Clark also won the fifth-grade division, Hayle Ann-Locklear the seventh-grade and Morgyn Sky Clay the 10th-grade. Each student was awarded $50.

“I believe that everyone that God creates has a gift,” Lumbee Tribe Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. said Thursday. “He gives us those gifts, not just for them, but to share with the rest of us who may not have those gifts to show us the beauty of life.”

That’s what each of the entries accomplished, Godwin said.

Also Thursday, the council announced three scholarship recipients, Riley Edwards, Syniah Lancaster and Erik Lowery. Each student received a $500 scholarship.

In other news, Lora Kay Oxendine-Taylor called on tribal council members to halt the certification of the Nov. 9 Lumbee Tribal Election during the community comments portion of the meeting.

To reinforce the demand, Oxendine-Taylor submitted a petition with signatures from more than 500 tribal members.

“What’s so sad two weeks before the election, Ron Oxendine’s name was removed from the ballot,” Oxendine-Taylor said. “I have never —I’m not going to tell you my age — I have never seen someone yanked off the tribal election like this and if we’re going to commend the youth, we’re going to have to start now and start changing how we look at elections.”

Oxendine-Taylor also called for an investigation into the David Locklear V. Ron Oxendine ruling by the Supreme Court of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina that resulted in Ron Oxendine being removed from the running of chairman two weeks prior to the election.

No action was taken Thursday on the matter.