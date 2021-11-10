Robeson County man dies South Carolina hit and run over the weekend

South Carolina State Highway Patrol releases description of vehicle involved

Staff report
The South Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for the vehicle described as a 2004-2007 Volvo VNL believed to be involved in a Sunday hit and run in Dillon County, South Carolina. To report information, call the SCSHP at 843-495-3119.

LUMBERTON — A Robeson County man lost his life over the weekend after a hit and run incident on Interstate 95 in South Carolina.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the man Tuesday as Steven Bullard of Red Springs. Bullard was employed by Mitchell’s Towing.

Bullard died Sunday after a vehicle struck him and a Freightliner wrecker vehicle while he was outside the vehicle assisting a disabled motorist, according to Cpl. Matt Southern, of the South Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. in a northbound lane of the interstate near mile marker 196 1/2 in Dillon County.

The crash is being investigated by the SCSHP and the Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

The vehicle believed to be involved in the hit and run is described as a 2004-2007 Volvo VNL. The vehicle should have damage on the right front corner and be missing a headlight and portions of the grille and hood, according to the SCSHP.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or case should call the SCSHP at 843-495-3119.