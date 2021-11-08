RCC to seek expansion of off-site curriculum

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Emergency Temporary Standard that mandates vaccines or testing for corporations or businesses with more than 100 employees is getting pushback from state officials.

“Earlier today, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), at the direction of President Biden, published an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) that requires all employers with 100 or more employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for employees. While the N.C. Department of Labor (NCDOL) adopted verbatim federal OSHA’s June COVID-19 ETS for Healthcare, I am concerned about this new vaccine mandate and its potential consequences for North Carolina,” said Josh Dobson, N.C. Department of Labor Commissioner, in a Thursday statement.

“I believe the vaccine is the best way to get our country out of this pandemic. I also believe that employers have a responsibility to provide a safe and healthy workplace for employees. However, the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is the wrong approach, as it will further strain existing resources within the OSH Division and exacerbate the state’s workforce crisis,” he said.

The ETS requires that each worker who is “not fully vaccinated” against the coronavirus must be tested each week or within seven days before returning to the workplace after time away, according to the NCDOL. Employees that are not fully vaccinated also are to wear a mask indoors or when sharing a vehicle for job purposes. Proof or employee vaccination and a compiled list of vaccination status is also to be kept and on record by employers.

Dobson said the ETS places more burdens on the enforcement and workload of OSH. It also puts a strain on employers who already face shortages of workers, he said.

The NCDOL has 15 days to respond to OSHA concerning the agency’s decision to adopt the ETS, according to Dobson.

“At this point, we are reviewing the text of the rule and its potential impact on our state’s employers and will ultimately issue a response by the required date. We anticipate legal action at the state and federal level which may impact NCDOL’s next steps. I am considering all possible avenues and will pursue the option that best serves the collective interests of North Carolina employers and workers,” he said.

The rule was effective Friday, according to Federal Register, the Daily Journal of the U.S. Government.

“Although this ETS takes effect immediately, it also serves as a proposal under Section 6(b) of the OSH Act (29 U.S.C. 655(b)) for a final standard. Accordingly, OSHA seeks comment on all aspects of this ETS and whether it should be adopted as a final standard,” according to the Federal Register.

Employers have 30 days from the publication in the Federal Register to “comply with most requirements” and 60 days to comply with testing rules, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The ETS will serve as “proposal for normal rulemaking for a final standard.” OSHA is holding a comment period to decide whether the ETS should be accepted as “a final standard.”

“While vaccination remains the most effective and efficient defense against COVID-19, this emergency temporary standard will protect all workers, including those who remain unvaccinated, by requiring regular testing and the use of face coverings by unvaccinated workers to prevent the spread of the virus,” said Jim Frederick, deputy assistant secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health. “As part of OSHA’s mission to protect the safety and health of workers, this rule will provide a roadmap to help businesses keep their workers safe.”

The decision also has received backlash from Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living and Catherine Truitt, North Carolina superintendent of Public Instruction.

“Once again, we appreciate the Biden Administration’s efforts to ensure that as many workers as possible in all health care settings are vaccinated. Nursing home providers have dedicated themselves to increasing staff vaccination rates, and as a result, three-quarters of employees are fully vaccinated today. We are committed to forging ahead and encouraging all staff members to get these safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines,” Parkinson said.

“While we support the overall intent of this CMS policy, we are concerned that the execution will exacerbate an already dire workforce crisis in long term care … Even a small percentage of staff members leaving their jobs due to this mandate would have a disastrous impact on vulnerable seniors who need around-the-clock care. Across the country, access to long term care is becoming strained as providers have no choice but to limit admissions or even close their doors due to workforce shortages. We hope to continue working with the Administration to make the federal vaccine mandate successful while supporting our residents and caregivers,” he added.

Truitt released a statement Friday in which she stated the department will work with Dobson “as he seeks to implement a plan that is right for North Carolina.”

“As a breast cancer survivor and an asthmatic, I would continue to encourage North Carolinians to get their vaccination to fight COVID-19. I’ve repeatedly shared that we need students in the classroom learning in a face-to-face environment and the best way to maintain this is through vaccination,” Truitt’s statement reads.

“However, the federal government’s decision to mandate vaccination is one of the clearest examples of government overreach and one of the purest attacks on personal choice. I’ve always maintained these decisions are best made by an individual, or parents, and in tandem with a trusted health care provider. North Carolina’s public school system is already facing severe hardship and staffing challenges as a result of the pandemic, and a mandate such as this only has the potential to exacerbate these concerns,” she said.

Local businesses and hospital respond

“Our employees’ health and safety are unequivocally our number one priority. As we review OSHA’s Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS), we continue to encourage employees to get vaccinated,” said Danielle Clark, a corporate spokesperson of Newell Brands, which owns Quickie Manufacturing.

Elkay Manufacturing, which has a plant in Lumberton and is acting as the anchor in the Robeson County Industrial park, told The Robesonian Thursday it doesn’t anticipate pushback from employees.

“Elkay has encouraged our employees to get vaccinated since the vaccines first became available. At this point, we have not mandated that our employees become vaccinated – however, we have asked them to report their vaccination status,” said Linda Carlisle, of Elkay Corporate Responsibility and Communications.

“Like most companies, we have not yet implemented a response to the OSHA mandate but expect to comply with all OSHA regulations; our team is reviewing the details announced today,” she said Thursday.

The company declined to comment on the amount of employees who have been vaccinated.

“Fortunately, our workforce in Lumberton has been committed to protecting each other’s health and very cooperative with our vaccination tracking, as well as all other protective measures we have implemented proactively throughout the pandemic. We do not anticipate pushback on the future OSHA mandate either,” Carlisle said.

The Campbell Soup company is reviewing the regulation.

“We are reviewing the details of the new OSHA regulation and will determine how to implement the various requirements at Campbell. As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to put the safety of our people first,” said Amanda Pisano, senior manager of External Communications.

“We’ve been taking a voluntary approach to COVID-19 vaccines and have urged employees to get one of the COVID-19 vaccines. We’ve provided employees with information and resources and helped facilitate access to vaccines for employees and their families, including holding on-site vaccination clinics at many of our locations, including Maxton,” she said.

UNC Health Southeastern is compliant with OSHA’s ETS, according to the health care system’s president.

“UNC Health Southeastern requires all staff to be vaccinated and conforms and is in compliance with the OSHA as well as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requirements. All staff are vaccinated with the exception of a small number who have been granted medical or religious exemptions. As in years past, we are also requiring an influenza vaccine, this year by November 30,” said Chris Ellington, UNC Health Southeastern President/CEO.

“Robeson County still lags the state in vaccination rates. We hope the vaccination rate continues to increase and cases continue to decrease, however, indoor gatherings for non-vaccinated individuals raises the overall risk to them and others. For this reason, we need to remain vigilant throughout the holidays, and, in addition to vaccination, continue practices that minimize exposure, to include social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands,” Ellington added.