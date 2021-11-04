November 4, 2021 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
A Team Up to Clean Up Robeson meeting is planned of Nov. 16.

A “Team Up to Clean Up Robeson” meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Lumber River Council of Government, 30 CJ Walker Road, Pembroke.

A virtual option to attend the meeting will be made available soon.