Fresh whole red, white and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico have been linked to a salmonella outbreak reported in several U.S. states.

October 21, 2021 Robesonian News 0

State and federal officials are collecting data related a Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak linked to whole red, white and yellow onions distributed by ProSource Inc. that were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration, as well as other public health and regulatory officials in several states are working to determine if other onions or suppliers are linked to this outbreak.

As of Oct. 18, 652 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg have been reported from 37 states (see map). Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 31 to Sept. 30, according to officials.

No deaths have been reported, but CDC and FDA recommend that people not eat, sell or serve fresh whole red, white or yellow onions distributed by ProSource Inc.

“The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses,” according to a statement released on Wednesday. “This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes three to four weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

During the investation, health officials have interviewed ill people to determine what foods they ate. The investigation also seeks to determine if infected people were exposed in the week before they became ill.

Of 193 people with information, 145 reported eating or maybe eating raw onions or dishes likely containing raw onion before they became sick.

Several ill people reported eating at the same restaurants, indicating they may be part of illness clusters, according to information made available to the Robesonian.

“These clusters can provide clues about what food item may be making people sick,” the statement read. “If several unrelated ill people ate or shopped at the same location of a restaurant or store within several days of each other, it suggests that the contaminated food item was served or sold there. States identified 20 illness clusters at restaurants where onions were served. Information from these clusters shows that many ill people ate raw onions.

Laboratory and Traceback Data

The FDA conducted a traceback investigation and identified ProSource Inc. as a common supplier of imported onions to many of the restaurants where sick people ate, according to a report made available on Wednesday.

One of these clusters occurred in a restaurant where investigators identified the outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg in a condiment container with leftover lime and cilantro.

The sick person reported that the condiment cup had also contained onions, although none were left when the condiment was tested. FDA is working to determine if other suppliers of onions may be linked to this outbreak or if there is a common supplier of onions in Chihuahua, Mexico, according to the media report.