U.S Airforce flights again using Pope Army Airfield at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville

October 20, 2021 Robesonian News 0
2nd Lt. Christine Krimmer 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group Public Affairs

A U.S. Air Force C-17 from Joint Base Charleston is the first flight to land on the newly reconstructed Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, October 14, 2021. The flight carried Col. Joseph Vanoni, 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group, Chief Master Sgt. Mariah Armga, 43 AMOG superintendent, Lt. Gen. Michael Kurilla, commander of the 18th Airborne Corps, and Col. Scott Pence, Fort Bragg commander.

The landing marked the official reopening of Pope AAF after being closed nearly four months for repairs and upgrades. The repairs overseen by the Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, were finished on time and under budget, with improvements to the runway and airfield electrical system

“Had this project not been done, the airfield would have been unusable in the next 2-5 years,” Vanoni said. “This project allows the DOD to once again project the joint force, whether that be the Immediate Response Force, the National Mission Force or other locally assigned unit, from Pope Army Airfield for the next 50 years.”