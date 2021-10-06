Night Out in Pembroke

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina can move forward with its goal to build more housing for low-income American Indians after the Council here approved a final plat Monday.

The plat consists of dividing 5.47 acres of land behind the Lumbee Tribal Administration building into 12 lots to make room for 12 single-family rental homes. The 1,300-square-foot homes will consist of three bedrooms and two bathrooms and will be energy efficient, said David McGirt, the Construction manager for the Lumbee Tribe.

The homes will be placed in Arrowpoint Acres, which already contains housing for Lumbee members.

Since hurricanes Matthew and Florence, there has been a “desperate” need for housing for members of the Lumbee Tribe, McGirt said.

“It will be nice homes for our people,” McGirt said.

Councilman Channing Jones asked if the homes will be similar to the homes already in the subdivision, and McGirt proceeded to show council members images of what the homes will look like.

“They’re really nice. I wish I had one — beautiful houses,” McGirt said.

In other business, the council approved a $310,326.23 contract mapping out the scope of work for the Wooten Company, who will be conducting preliminary engineering services for the Pembroke Transportation Investment for Revitalization Project.

The project includes the installation of dedicated two-way left turn lanes on N.C. 711 and about 12,400 linear feet of bike and pedestrian pathways. There also will be street improvements in the center of historic downtown, including replacing deteriorated infrastructure and installing lighting and landscaping, crosswalks, ramps, bike lanes and new sidewalks. The project also includes repairing deteriorating subsurface stormwater and sewer infrastructure in conjunction with surface treatments.

The goal is to enhance the connectivity between the western portion of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and small businesses downtown.

A $5.2 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, or BUILD, grant awarded to the town will cover the cost of engineering services, said Pembroke Town Manager Tyler Thomas.

Also Monday, a motion failed to amend Article 2, labeled Basic Definitions and Interpretations in the town’s Unified Development Ordinance; and Article 10, the Table of Permitted Uses in UDO, to include Recreation, Commercial Indoor as a special use in a commercial C-3 zoning district.

The addendum was prompted by a request from Ryan Locklear, who had plans to open a classic video game arcade at 518 Union Chapel Road. Locklear said the business would be a members-only, 18 and older business that would provide entertainment geared toward college students.

“The idea is to keep people from going out of town for entertainment,” Locklear said.

Thomas and Locklear made clear that the business will not be a skilled gaming business, which is prohibited within the town’s limits.

“They’re (video games) just for playing,” Locklear said. “These are not gambling machines.”

Prior to the vote, Councilman Ryan Sampson expressed concern with Locklear’s plan to sell beer at the establishment with under-aged members present. Despite the concern, Sampson made the motion to approve the amendment but the motion failed with a lack of a second.

The council gave the town’s Fire Department the green light to pursue a Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency (SAFER) Grant to staff three full-time firefighters that provide more adequate emergency response during the day.

The grant would fund salary and benefits which town staff estimated to cost $150,000 each year over the course of three years. The grant would require a 35% match for the first two years, which would be $52,000, and a 65% match for the third year, or $97,500.

But, there is a possibility that the federal funding could cover 100% of the grant funding, Thomas said.

Since January, the fire department has responded to four brush fires, five building fires, 16 motor vehicle accidents, two gas leaks and provided three aircraft and 22 medical assists during the daytime hours. The total calls this year to date between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. are 258, according to Chief Timothy Locklear.

“Our daytime response isn’t good because everybody (volunteers) works during the day,” Locklear said.

The council also:

— Agreed to again hold a drive-through trick-or-treating event at the Pembroke Recreation Complex Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

— Approved a road closure on Oct. 16 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the intersection of Fourth and Breece streets to hold a legacy/birthday event for an elder in the community. Local churches and gospel groups will be present at the celebration.

—Learned that separate sealed bids will open Nov. 4 at the office of the Town Council Chambers for the construction of the Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements.

— Made note that National Night Out will be held Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park.