Night Out in Pembroke

October 5, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0

Lariah Hunt, 4, takes over the wheel while Officer Willie Stewart rides shotgun Tuesday at the National Night Out hosted by the Pembroke Police Department at the Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park. National Night Out is a nationwide event held annual build the relationship between the communities and their local law enforcement. In addition to tours of the police vehicles, attendees were served free food, played games and were surprised by a visit from Deputy Dog.

Nine-year-old Nakoby Stewart teaches his dad, Officer Willie Stewart, some tricks behind the wheel of a Pembroke Police Department vehicle Tuesday during a National Night Out event. National Night Out is a nationwide event held annual build the relationship between the communities and their local law enforcement. In addition to tours of the police vehicles, attendees were served free food, played games and were surprised by a visit from Deputy Dog at the Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park.

Staff with the Pembroke Police and Fire departments served Pembroke residents food during the National Night Out event held in Tuesday at Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park. National Night Out is a nationwide event held annual build the relationship between the communities and their local law enforcement. In addition to tours of the police vehicles, attendees played games and were surprised by a visit from Deputy Dog.