Crime report

September 24, 2021
WASHINGTON – The remains of a Parkton man killed in action during World War II have been identified and his body will be laid to rest next month in Robeson County, according to an announcement made by the U.S. Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency earlier this week.
The announcement was made Thursday that U.S. Army 1st Lt. James E. Wright had been accounted for on July 9. Wright will be buried Oct. 12 in Lumber Bridge.
In Sept. 1944, Wright was killed in action at the age of 25. He was assigned to Company F, 2nd Battalion, 11th Infantry Regiment, 5th Infantry Division in Sept. 1944, according to the DPAA. Wright was a member of Lt. Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army which fought across France in the summer before meeting German opposition at the Moselle River near Dornot.
Wright’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Lorraine American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in St. Avold, France, along with others still missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for, according to DPAA.
The soldier’s return to Robeson County soil means much to veterans Mickey Biggs and Duncan Mackie.
Biggs served in the U.S. Navy from 1977-1981. He also is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars – Lumberton Post 8969 and American Legion.
“When you have to leave somebody behind it kind of leaves a hole, an empty spot,” Biggs said.
Hundreds of thousands of soldiers were killed in action, Biggs said. And bringing them home is a great honor.
“They made the ultimate sacrifice, they were killed in action,” Biggs said.
Mackie, who served in the U.S. Army for three years during the 1970s, said his father also served in WWII. Bringing soldiers home gives their families closure and honors their legacies and sacrifice, he said.
“It’s incredibly important for us to do what we can to bring those soldiers home so they aren’t forgotten,” Mackie said.
Mackie currently works as a funeral director for the St. Pauls-based McNeill-Mackie Funeral Home, which honors war veterans each Memorial Day by placing flags on their graves. For the past two years, volunteers have placed flags on hundreds of graves of veterans serving in various wars.
“You’re talking 120 years of people having given service to our country,” he said. “We need to remember those people.”
The American Graves Registration Command (AGRC) was charged with recovering the remains of fallen service members in the European Theater following the war. Although some unknown remains were found in and around Horseshoe Woods, none were associated with Wright. AGRC continued operations along the banks of the Moselle River until 1951. At that point, Wright was declared non-recoverable.
In 2012, a private researcher for the 7th Armored Division Association suggested one of the unknowns recovered from the Horseshoe Woods, known as X-46 Hamm and buried in Luxembourg American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Hamm, Luxembourg, could be a match to a soldier from Wright’s unit or the 7th Armored Division.
After extensive research and record comparison by DPAA historians and analysts, X-46 was exhumed in May 2016 and sent to the DPAA Laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska for identification.
To identify Wright’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.
On the morning of Sept. 8, 1944, Wright’s unit was part of a larger force ordered to cross the river and take up a position in the woods on the east side. They dug their defensive positions in a curved line at the edge of the forest they called Horseshoe Woods. The force held their position against a relentless German attack, taking heavy losses, until Sept. 10, when another crossing of the Moselle River was made, according to the DPAA. Only then were they allowed to retreat.
Most soldiers made it across the river the same evening and into the morning of Sept. 11. Some stayed behind to search for wounded and missing servicemen, according to the DPAA. Wright was reported missing on Sept. 10.
His body was unable to be recovered because of the fighting and German presence on east side of the river, according to DPAA.
DPAA expressed gratitude to the American Battle Monuments Commission and to the U.S. Army Regional Mortuary-Europe/Africa for their partnership in the mission.
For additional information on the Defense Department’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil. Wright’s personnel profile also can be viewed on the website.
Mackie told The Robesonian that the sacrifices made by soldiers like Wright have left a lasting impact on America today, and should never be forgotten.
“They gave their lives in many cases basically for us to be able to live the way we are living today,” Mackie said. “There can’t be much more honor in serving than that.”