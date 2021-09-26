Woman charged with murder, jailed after Saturday shooting in Lumberton

September 26, 2021 Robesonian Breaking News, News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 39-year-old Lumberton woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal Saturday shooting.

Dorothy Marie Bryant was arrested and charged Saturday with first-degree murder, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Bryant was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center without a bond for the murder charge.

The charges are in connection with Bryant’s alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of 57-year-old Sam McLellan Jr., of Lumberton.

Deputies responded Saturday about 5:29 p.m. Saturday to a report of a person shot on the 300 block of Deer Stand Drive in Lumberton, according to the Sheriff’s Office. McLellan was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center, where he died of his injuries.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division investigated the case. The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Lumberton Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.