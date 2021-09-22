Crime report

The following thefts were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Chavila Bullard, Whistling Rufus Road, Pembroke; Greg Leggett, Barker Ten Mile Road, Lumberton; Deborah Ignacio, Pine Street, Shannon; Tracy Scott, Danielle Drive, Pembroke; Ronald Fields, N.C. 72 West, Pembroke; and VV Logistics Solutions, N.C. 71 North, Lumber Bridge.

A representative of the Lost Colony Trading Post reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a break-in occurred at the business located at 10142 U.S. 74 West in Maxton.