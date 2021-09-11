Lumberton man remains in critical condition after Friday shooting

Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 32-year-old Lumberton man continues to fight for his life in the hospital following a Friday shooting.

Stephen Deshaun Locklear, of Lowe Road, was found Friday suffering from gunshot wounds behind a West 24th Street home, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Officers who responded about 3:50 a.m. to the report of shots fired in the Albion Street area heard him calling out for help.

He was transported by ambulance to the helipad at Lumberton Rescue and EMS and airlifted to an undisclosed medical center for treatment. His injuries were considered life-threatening, as of Saturday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lumberton police Detective Charles Keenum at 910-671-3845.