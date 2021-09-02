LHS student suspended for one year for having loaded firearm, drugs on campus

LUMBERTON — A 16-year-old Lumberton High School student who had a firearm and cocaine on campus Monday has been suspended for one year, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County’s chief communications officer.

The 10th-grade student was found in possession of cocaine and a loaded handgun Monday after he suffered a seizure and the weapon “fell out of his pants pockets,” according to Gordon Burnette.

The handgun did not fire, and no injuries were caused to other students, according to Burnette.

The student, whose name was not released because of his age, was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, Burnette said.

“Based upon general statute, disciplinary action has been taken and resulted in a 365-day suspension for the student,” Burnette said Thursday.

The student has been charged with possession of a weapon on campus, possession of a weapon by a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule II substance (cocaine), Burnette said.

The school district released a statement Monday about the incident.

“District administrators have been informed about the events that took place at Lumberton Senior High School today and are very thankful that we did not have a different outcome,” Burnette said.

“School is supposed to be the safest part of a student’s day and we appreciate the swift action of Principal (Larry) Brooks and his team. We hope the student in question will be okay, but we want to remind our students and our community that we do not condone this type of behavior in the Public Schools of Robeson County,” he added.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]