Rowland police search for man wanted in July 23 fatal shooting

ROWLAND — Police here are searching for a 30-year-old man believed to be involved in the shooting death of a Rowland resident on July 23.

Stephen Torian Baker, of Holcomb Road in Rowland, is wanted for the charge of first-degree murder, according to Rowland Chief of Police Hubert Graham.

Baker is believed to be involved in the shooting death of 53-year-old James Edward Davis, of the Super Inn at 14733 U.S. 301 in Rowland.

On July 23, Rowland police responded about 9:20 p.m. to a report of a person shot at South Hickory and McCormick streets, according to the police department. Davis was found lying on the ground suffering from “what appeared to be a gunshot wound.”

Davis was airlifted to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina, where he was later pronounced dead.

The SBI is assisting the police department in the investigation.

Anyone with information about Baker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rowland Police Department at 910-422-3311. All information will remain confidential.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.