Sheriff’s Office: Shooting victim has died

LUMBERTON — A St. Pauls man who was shot Thursday while driving along North Alford Road in St. Pauls has died, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The public is asked to report any information that could help with the investigation of the shooting death of 20-year-old Damarko Locklear, according to a Sheriff’s Office release issued today.

About 11:39 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting at 886 N. Alford Road in St. Pauls. Deputies found Locklear, who had suffered injuries that were thought to be life-threatening.

“The shots came from a separate vehicle also traveling on N. Alford Rd. Locklear was transported to New Hanover Medical Center for treatment,” the RCSO release reads in part.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes and Homicide divisions are working on the case, according to the RCSO. Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or email [email protected]

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.