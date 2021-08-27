Broadband service continues to spread in Robeson County

Shown is a map provided by ATMC that shows the areas in which the company is working to install high-speed internet as part of a $6 million project funded in part by two N.C. Growing Rural Economies through Access to Technology grants. Among areas funded in the project are Marietta, Five Forks and Orrum. Courtesy photo | ATMC Blue Burnette Related Articles

LUMBERTON — Multiple companies are working to bring high-speed internet to areas across Robeson County, and some residents in the southern portion of the county could receive services as soon as this fall.

In 2020, ATMC was awarded two N.C. Growing Rural Economies through Access to Technology, or GREAT, grants in a bid to provide unserved areas in Robeson County with broadband services. One grant totaled $1.4 million and another $2.6 million. The company contributed about $2 million more, resulting in a $6 million project, according to Jody Heustess, ATMC vice president of Marketing and Customer Care.

“We are very excited about this investment in our county to improve and increase broadband internet connectivity and access in parts of Robeson that were not previously served,” Robeson County Manager Kellie Blue said.

“It’s my belief that quality internet infrastructure supports all facets of our economy, and we are excited to capitalize on the opportunity to enhance the lives of our citizens,” Blue added.

Heustess thanked Robeson County leaders like Blue for support in the process to help move the project forward. He said the county has been a “great partner” during the process.

The funding supports work in the Marietta, Five Forks, Orrum and Proctorville areas, with about 2,900 addresses covered. Construction work began in March.

The company has 24 months to complete the project, Heustess said.

There are 27 phases, or geographical land areas, in the project.

“We’ve built four phases, we’ve got crews working in two more,” he said.

Crews are working to connect lines from Fair Bluff under the Lumber River to Robeson County, Heustess said.

“We bury all of our fiber so it’s not prone to flooding,” he said.

“We are shooting for having the entire 27 phases complete by December 2022,” Heustess said.

But, as phases are completed, customers can receive services. Services can begin for some customers ahead of the project’s completion date, he said. Some customers may receive services as early as November or December.

In the meantime, Spectrum has been awarded a $2 million NC GREAT grant to extend its network to more than 1,150 homes and businesses located in the Prospect, Alma and Elrod areas, according to Scott Pryzwansky, senior director of Communications, Carolinas Region of Charter Communications.

He did not provide a timeline for the project.

“We continue to invest in deploying broadband to more unserved areas of the state, as shown by our RDOF (Rural Digital Opportunity Fund) commitment and our support for the GREAT Act, which provides state grants to help reach additional unserved areas,” Pryzwansky said.

But there are challenges, he said.

“We and other broadband providers face deployment challenges associated with access to utility poles, especially in rural areas, which makes it more difficult to build out quickly and efficiently. We support efforts in the Legislature, led by Rep. Jason Saine and Sen. Ralph Hise, to reform those rules and bring greater investment in broadband to reach more unserved areas,” Pryzwansky said.

The company plans to connect more than 4,000 customer locations in the county through the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction, according to Pryzwansky.

The Public Schools of Robeson County issued a statement praising efforts to improve connectivity in areas across the county, like those covered by ATMC.

“The district is pleased to learn that the Atlantic Telephone Membership Corporation is working to provide high-speed internet capability to Robeson County residents in rural areas. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of having quality, reliable, and affordable home internet in all areas of Robeson County,” said Gordon Burnette III, the school district’s Chief Communications Officer.

“High-speed internet access will be very beneficial to our students within these rural areas and will allow them to have enhanced resources that benefit them in their pursuit of academic excellence,” Burnette added.

The ATMC project has been impacted by COVID-19, which has put a strain on acquiring materials and getting the job done quickly, Heustess said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created supply chain issues which have impacted progress on the projects by reducing the production of fiber optic cables and resins used to make the plastics involved in the work,” he said. “Right now there is a wait of up to 60 weeks for fiber optic cables.”

ATMC has placed orders in advance for fiber optic cables earlier in the year and received “enough shipments to keep the project moving,” he said.

“The supply chain issues are certainly an issue, but a bigger impediment caused by COVID-19 is the impact it has had on the workforce that does locates for existing in-ground facilities along the roadside, and the lost time of workers who are installing the fiber optic network,” Heustess said.

ATMC is waiting to hear back from the federal government about grant funding to provide broadband services to the Barker Ten Mile community, situated northeast of Lumberton, Heustess said.

To stay up to date on construction of these grant projects, visit www.fasterrobeson.com or call 910-754-4311.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]