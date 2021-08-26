Maintenance work to close section of Tarheel Road starting Monday

August 26, 2021 Robesonian News
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A section of Tarheel Road will be closed for four days next week so a drainage line can be installed beneath the roadway.

Work is to begin at 7 a.m. Monday and be completed by 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Crews are to be working at the installation site from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

A detour will be established. The detour will take motorists from Tarheel Road to Pridgen Road then to N.C. 41 to Barnhill Road to Kinlaw Road and back to Tarheel Road. Traffic backup is expected to be low.