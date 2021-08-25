One more person files as Lumbee Tribe election candidate

August 25, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — Only one person filed Wednesday as a candidate in the Nov. 9 Lumbee Tribe election, but the filing made the race for the Tribal Council’s District 14 seat into a contested one.

Homer Fields now is running for the District 14 seat against Tammy Sampson, who filed on Tuesday. The seat currently is occupied by Terry Hunt.

The candidate filing period ends 5 p.m. Sept. 3, according to the Lumbee Tribe Election Board. Candidate fees are $500 for the chairman seat and $250 for a Tribal Council seat.

One seat each is up for election in Council districts 1, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10 and 14.