Tribal Council hears plea for support of a scholarship at Methodist University

PEMBROKE — Representatives from Methodist University’s Physician Assistant Program asked Thursday for the Lumbee Tribal Council’s support in establishing a scholarship devoted to Lumbee students.

The scholarship would be a worth $50,000 — $25,000 a semester for two semesters — and would be awarded each year to one Lumbee student in the program, said Jennifer Mish, Methodist University’s director of Admissions and Alumni Development, during a presentation delivered during the Tribal Council’s regular meeting.

“Our goal is to ask for your help to make recommendations to your community members and peers who have the resources and desire to donate to this program,” Mish said.

The competitive program is two years long, with the first year devoted to classroom studies followed by a year of clinical rotations before graduation.

Incoming students in the program spend on average $102,000 to $105,000 for 2 1/2 years in the program.

“What a lot of people do not understand is that students cannot work while they’re enrolled in the program, so they’re having to worry about expenses outside of tuition,” Mish said.

It’s rare for students in the program to pay for the program out-of-pocket, she said.

“[S]o a lot of our students will finance their entire time in PA school through student loans, and that leaves them with a hefty bill of about $150,000 to $200,000 in student debt,” she said.

Lumbee students currently are occupying eight of the 40 seats in the program.

Eight Lumbee alumni and current students in the program spoke Thursday about why they joined and what the program has done for them.

“One of the reasons I chose to pursue this career is because I’m very passionate about improving the health care imperatives that our Lumbee people see daily,” said Phoenix Locklear, who currently is in the program.

Ashley Locklear Clark graduated from the program in 2016 and has been practicing in women’s health care since.

“It’s important to note that there was a time when our people couldn’t got to school. There was a time when our people had to fight to get into these colleges and universities,” Clark said. “I feel like Methodist was a godsend. God put Methodist in my life. We’re living our ancestors’ wildest dreams.”

“We never want cost to be a barrier for someone to attend our program. They have cheaper programs but we want them to come to Methodist because we have a great track record with them,” Mish said.

Pam Hunt, Finance Committee chair, said the tribal council will soon begin budgetary discussions for the next fiscal year.

“I can’t promise you, I am only one vote, but I do know that we will be discussing scholarships,” Hunt said. “I can tell you I think that that topic will be coming up on June 30.”

Also on Thursday, Lumbee Tribal Administrative Court Judge Gary Deese swore members onto the newly established Constitution Reform Committee.

Council approved an ordinance to establish the Committee during the July business meeting.

The idea of the committee was conceived by the Council’s Constitution Ordinance Committee as a way to establish a group of tribal residents who will assist in constitutional reform in order to update the governing document to better reflect the ever-changing Lumbee society.

The new committee will work in conjunction with Tribal Council’s Constitution Ordinance Committee to develop the processes and amendments to establish constitutional reform.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Council approved an ordinance establishing the committee’s guidelines and mandated all disciplinary guidelines be tried in the Lumbee Tribal Court.

In other business, Deese swore in Whitney Bell to a five-year term on the North Carolina Indian Housing Authority. The Authority is governed by an 11-member Board of Commissioners, with commissioners selected from state-recognized Indian Tribes and the four Urban Indian Associations that are officially recognized by the State of North Carolina.

Tribal Council also approved a resolution of support for a cancer education and awareness event for Lumbee members in Robeson and surrounding counties. The event is scheduled for Oct. 23 at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center in Maxton.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.