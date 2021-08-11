Rowland commissioners take action that puts sewer repair project in motion

Townsend
ROWLAND — Commissioners here took a necessary step Tuesday that will move the town forward in getting some much-needed repairs done to the town’s sewer infrastructure.
In a unanimous decision, the Board of Commissioners voted to award LKC Engineering administrative and engineering duties in repairing and replacing sewers lines throughout the town. Sending out bids for the contracts was a requirement of the $2 million Community Development Block Grant the town was awarded by the North Carolina Department of Commerce in May. The grant will cover the costs in full.
“It’s 100% funded by the CDBG project, so it has no local town funds involved,” Town Clerk David Townsend said.
The town received four proposals for administrative services and three for engineering services.
“We sent out proposals all over the state and put it on our website,” Townsend said.
A committee that included Townsend, Mayor Michelle Shooter, Commissioner Jean Love, and town administrators Daphine Southern and Teresa Williams, reviewed the bids and suggested LKC Engineering, which is based in Aberdeen, be awarded both contracts.
The scope of the project consists of digging up roadways along Canal, Leak and Bond streets and replacing the sewer lines. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022 and could take up to six months to complete, according to Townsend.
“In those three areas we’re going to be rebuilding those three streets,” Townsend said. “That will eliminate those potholes.”
“We look forward to that work getting done … We hope this will be a ripple effect in getting these other streets done,” Mayor Shooter said.
Also Tuesday, commissioners spent the majority of the meeting hearing several complaints, including “squatters” in vacant homes, trash pickup, high water bill fees, potholes and skilled gaming facilities violating the town’s hours of operations rules.
The gaming complaint prompted commissioners to schedule a special called meeting for 9 a.m. Aug. 17 to further discuss the issue.
As for the water bills, Public Works Director Josh Pierce invited residents to accompany his staff as meter readings are taken in order to observe the process.
Commissioner Love thanked residents for being present at the meeting and airing their grievances to the Board.
“When you have a problem, sing it,” Love said. “It helps me to know what I can do better.”
During his report, Chief of Police Charles Graham told commissioners the police department added another K-9 officer to the force, after purchasing the dog for $1.
“He’s big and fluffy,” Graham said. “You might mistake him for a bear.”
He is also reviewing two more applications for officers, which, if they are hired, could put the department at full capacity, Graham said.
In other business, Townsend introduced the town’s new finance officer, Ted Filli, to the public. Filli has been a resident of Rowland for a year, after making the move from the State of New York.
