Fairmont man found guilty of four robberies in Robeson County

August 5, 2021 Robesonian News 0
<p>McCree</p>

McCree

NEW BERN — A Fairmont man was found guilty Thursday of four counts of Hobbs Act robbery, four counts of Brandishing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

G. Norman Acker, III, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement concerning Frank Giles McCree, 34, after U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan accepted the verdict.

McCree will be sentenced during the Nov. 9 term of court.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, McCree was accused of a series of robberies in Robeson County. During the month of June 2016, three different Family Dollar stores and one Dollar General store were robbed at gunpoint. In each of the robberies, the robber wore a Jamaican style beanie, a wig of fake dreadlocks and a dark, hooded sweatshirt. The robber would wait until the cash drawer was opened by a clerk and then would brandish a firearm. Using threats to shoot or kill the clerks, the robber would steal the entire drawer from the cash registers and demand the clerks open the safes, from which he would also steal money. During two of the robberies, he also stole the store’s phone to make it more difficult for the victims to contact law enforcement.

On June 29, 2016, McCree was the passenger in a car that was pulled over for a traffic violation. The car also matched the description of a car leaving the scene of the first Family Dollar robberies. When law enforcement spoke to the driver and the defendant, officers noticed a dreadlock wig in the glove compartment. McCree and the driver were removed from the car. In the middle of the passenger floorboard, at McCree’s feet, was a loaded .40 Hi-Point firearm. Also located in the car was the distinct Jamaican style beanie worn by the robber.

McCree made a phone call from the Robeson County jail to a family member asking them to get in touch with his girlfriend to get rid of something under her bed. When law enforcement went to her home, they found a Family Dollar bag with change in it, in bank rolls consistent with how the Family Dollar would get coins from the bank.

In an interview, McCree admitted possession of the firearm and said he had borrowed it from a friend for protection.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Rowland Police Department, Maxton Police Department, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, and St. Pauls Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Charity Wilson prosecuted the case.