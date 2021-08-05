NCSHP releases description of vehicle in fatal May hit-and-run

August 5, 2021 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

    LUMBERTON — The State Highway Patrol has released a description of a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Red Springs on May 3.

    Killed in the hit-and-run on Old Lowery Road was 58-year-old Carolyn Locklear, of Red Springs, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear, of the State Highway Patrol. The investigation revealed that the vehicle involved was traveling south about 5:30 a.m. and struck Locklear in the roadway.

    “After the impact, the vehicle fled the scene. By the evidence collected on scene and through security footage, the vehicle is believed to be a 2004-2008 Kia Sportage, white in color, with damage to the right front,” Locklear said.

    Anyone who sees a vehicle matching the description or has any information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Trooper R.A. Smith at the Lumberton Highway Patrol Office by calling 910-618-5555.